J.D. Martinez is the top corner outfielder on the trade market, according to FoxSports.com’s Ken Rosenthal. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

If the Tigers’ four-game losing streak hasn’t convinced management it should sell at next month’s trade deadline, maybe it should listen to Ken Rosenthal.

The analyst for Fox Sports and MLB Network, in a column on FoxSports.com, named three teams who should be sellers — the Tigers, Athletics and Orioles.

On the Tigers, Rosenthal wrote: “The Tigers, once and for all, need to recognize that they’ve had a good run, and that it’s time to retool.

“Seriously, what is the upside here? Does anyone seriously expect the Tigers to catch the Indians, or extending the fantasy further, win a postseason series?

“Not when they’re 23rd in the majors with a 4.76 ERA and tied for first with 13 blown saves.”

He says J.D. Martinez is the top corner outfielder available and Alex Avila is the No. 1 catcher. He also cites the Wilsons, Justin and Alex, as trade candidates.

Rosenthal thinks Ian Kinsler and Justin Verlander, who are both having down years, would be tough to move, though they should explore the market for them.