Seattle — From the bottom of the barrel to the top of the mountain, in three pitches. And an inning later, back to the bottom.

The emotional rollercoaster that is baseball doesn’t have gradual slopes.

After staging an improbable rally to tie the score in the eighth, the Tigers walked off losers in the bottom of the 10th Tuesday night. Kyle Seager ripped a walk-off single off Justin Wilson, scoring pinch-runner Tyler Smith to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory. It brought the Tigers to a new low. It was their fourth straight loss, their ninth in the last 12 games and they’ve fallen six games under .500.

The Tigers looked dead in the water in the eighth inning. They trailed 4-2 and their offense had been dormant since the second inning.

After Ian Kinsler walked to lead off the inning, Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera were called out on strikes against Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla. It looked like another dead inning.

Kinsler, who had already stolen second base, broke for third and kept coming when the ball bounced away from catcher Mike Zunino. It was 4-3.

Two pitches later, J.D. Martinez belted his 12th home run of the season, deep into the right-center field seats, and the score was tied.

The four runs were double what the Tigers had scored in any of the three previous games.

But it was a hollow achievement.

For seven innings the offense was hushed, stymied, by an uncelebrated, Cuban left-hander named Ariel Miranda.

It started well enough. Kinsler hit the third pitch of the game into the upper deck in left field. It was his 44th career lead-off homer, tying Brady Anderson for fifth most in major-league history.

Justin Upton led off the second inning with a 411-foot blast to left-center field, his team-leading 14th, and it looked like the Tigers were going to go on a romp against Miranda.

Not so much.

The offense again went suddenly and collectively quiet. The Tigers mustered just two singles and a walk after Upton’s homer through the seventh inning.

Miranda dispatched 11 hitters in a row between the last out of the third through the first out in the seventh. And he did so quickly. The Tigers’ at-bats in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings couldn’t have lasted 10 combined minutes.

Only an error by third baseman Kyle Seager kept Miranda from 13 straight outs.

Wasted by the sleepy bats was another quality start by Jordan Zimmermann.

In his last four starts, Zimmermann has allowed one, two, two and three runs. Four quality starts. The Tigers have lost three of those four games.

All the significant damage against him Tuesday was done in the first two innings. He gave up a two-run double to Nelson Cruz in the first and a solo home run to Taylor Motter with two outs in the second.

The Motter home run was a head scratcher. The ball left his bat at 92 mph. It was struck on the label of the bat and had, according to StatCast, a 20 percent hit probability. Yet, he flew over the left field fence.

Those three runs proved to be insurmountable for the sputtering Tigers offense.

Zimmermann struck out seven. He got 12 called strikes with his four-seam fastball and eight swings and misses with his slider.

Zimmermann left after getting the first two outs in the seventh inning. He was at 106 pitches and left-handed hitting Ben Gamel, who had doubled and singled, was up. Left-hander Daniel Stumpf was summoned.

Gamel won a nine-pitch battle, lashing a long home run to center field to put the Mariners up 4-2.

Shane Greene, after getting the final out in the seventh, walked two batters in the eighth but struck out Jarrod Dyson looking at a 96-mph fastball to end the inning.

There was more drama in the bottom of the ninth. Warwick Saupold gave up a lead-off single to Mike Zunino and with two outs, hit Mitch Haniger.

That brought up left-handed hitting Robinson Cano. Manager Brad Ausmus brought in his left-handed closer, Justin Wilson to extend the game. Wilson got Cano to ground out to first.

