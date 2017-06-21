Mariners 5, Tigers 4, 10 innings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda waits
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda waits for a new ball after giving up a home run to Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Seattle.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, celebrates his
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, celebrates his home run with Miguel Cabrera, left, off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda during the first inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of starting pitcher Ariel Miranda of the Seattle Mariners during the second inning.  Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Ben Gamel of the Seattle Mariners greets Mitch Haniger
Ben Gamel of the Seattle Mariners greets Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners at home plate after Haniger and Gamel scored on a two-run double by Nelson Cruz of the Seattle Mariners off of starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.  Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Starter Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers delivers
Starter Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch during the first inning.  Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter runs the bases after
Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter runs the bases after hitting a home run off of Detroit Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton tries to get
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton tries to get to a home run by Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter during the third inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers designated hitter John Hicks bunts against
Detroit Tigers designated hitter John Hicks bunts against the Seattle Mariners, but is thrown out at first by Ariel Miranda during the fourth inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler forces out
Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler forces out Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel at second, and makes the throw to first base in time to get Mariners' Mitch Haniger for a double play during the fifth inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel watches his home run off
Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel watches his home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf during the seventh inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook squats
Detroit Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook squats in the outfield after Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel hit a home run during the seventh inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino watches as Detroit
Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino watches as Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez points up after hitting a home run during the eighth inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Fans watch from the 300 level after sunset, during
Fans watch from the 300 level after sunset, during the seventh inning.  Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Carlos Ruiz, second from left, of the Seattle Mariners
Carlos Ruiz, second from left, of the Seattle Mariners and Ben Gamel, right, of the Seattle Mariners celebrate with Kyle Seager after Seager hit a walk off RBI-single off of relief pitcher Justin Wilson of the Detroit Tigers that scored Tyler Smith during the 10th inning.  Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    22 LINKEDIN 87 COMMENTMORE

    Seattle — From the bottom of the barrel to the top of the mountain in three pitches. And an inning later, right back to the bottom.

    The emotional roller-coaster that is baseball doesn’t have gradual slopes.

    “Things clearly are not going our way right now,” said Justin Upton after the Tigers endured a fourth straight loss. “But that’s part of it. We need to find a way to reverse it.”

    After an improbable rally to tie the score in the eighth inning, the Tigers walked off losers in the bottom of the 10th.

    Kyle Seager ripped a walk-off double off Justin Wilson, scoring pinch runner Tyler Smith to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win.

    BOX SCORE: Mariners 5, Tigers 4, 10 innings

    “Guys in here are frustrated,” said Jordan Zimmermann, who gutted out 6 2/3 innings for his fourth straight quality start. “They expect themselves to hit better and they expect themselves to pitch better. This is a really good team and everybody in here knows that.

    “It’s a matter of getting on a run. Once we do that, we’ll be fine. We’re just in a tough spot right now — when he hit we don’t pitch and when we pitch, we don’t hit.”

    Time is ticking. The Tigers are now six games under .500 and are on pace to finish 74-88.

    “We still have plenty of time,” Zimmermann said. “We’re not that far back. It’s not like we are 15 games out of it. We’re in striking distance. Do I think we can be in first place by the trade deadline? I don’t know.

    “But I think we can get close enough where we don’t need to sell. But we’ve got to start playing better baseball. And everybody in here knows that.”

    First the rally. The Tigers trailed 4-2 in the eighth inning and their offense had been dormant since the second.

    And, after Ian Kinsler walked to lead off the inning, both Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera were called out on strikes against Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla. It looked like another dead inning.

    Kinsler, who had already stolen second base, broke for third and kept coming, all the way home, when the ball bounced away from catcher Mike Zunino — 4-3.

    Two pitches later, J.D. Martinez belted his 12th home run, deep into the right-center field seats, and the score was tied.

    “I felt like the momentum was in our favor at that point,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

    It was not.

    With Alex Wilson unavailable, the Tigers had to go a little deeper in their bullpen. Shane Greene got the last out of the seventh, and survived a two-walk eighth — striking out Jarrod Dyson with two runners on.

    Warwick Saupold began the ninth inning, but, after a leadoff single by Mike Zunino, he hit Mitch Haniger with two outs. Ausmus then summoned closer Justin Wilson.

    Wilson got the final out of the ninth, but he walked Nelson Cruz to lead off the 10th. He also fell behind Seager — a left-handed hitter who had struggled against Zimmermann — 3-1.

    Ausmus was asked if he considered walking Seager at that point, even though right-handed hitting Danny Valencia was on deck.

    “No,” he said. “We hoped he could get Seager. I would rather he get Seager, then we could walk Valencia and face (left-handed hitting) Jarrod Dyson and then Carlos Ruiz.”

    It didn’t get that far. Seager laced a double in the gap, scoring pinch-runner Tyler Smith easily.

    It looked like the Tigers’ offense might ignite. Against uncelebrated, Cuban left-hander Ariel Miranda, Kinsler hit the third pitch of the game into the upper deck in left field. It was his 44th career lead-off homer, tying Brady Anderson for fifth-most in major league history.

    Upton led off the second inning with a 411-foot blast to left-center field, his team-leading 14th, and it looked like the Tigers were going to go on a romp against Miranda.

    Not so much.

    The offense again went suddenly and collectively quiet. The Tigers mustered just two singles and a walk after Upton’s homer through the seventh inning.

    Miranda dispatched 11 hitters in a row between the last out of the third through the first out in the seventh. And he did so quickly. The Tigers’ at-bats in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings couldn’t have lasted 10 combined minutes.

    “We did hit some balls hard,” Ausmus said. “But it seems to be the same old story offensively.”

    The sleepy bats wasted another quality start by Zimmermann.

    In his last four starts, he has allowed one, two, two and three runs and the Tigers have lost three of those games.

    “I really didn’t have command of anything, to be honest,” Zimmermann said. “It took me the first inning to basically get punched in the mouth to tell myself, ‘We need to get going here or it’s going to be a long night.’

    “It was a battle for me, but I got through 6 2/3 innings.”

    All the significant damage against him was done in the first two innings. He gave up a two-run double to Cruz in the first and a solo home run to Taylor Motter with two outs in the second.

    The Motter home run was a head-scratcher. The ball left his bat at 92 mph. It was struck on the label of the bat and had, according to StatCast, a 20-percent hit probability. Yet, it flew over the left-field fence.

    Zimmermann struck out seven. He got 12 called strikes with his four-seam fastball and eight swings and misses with his slider.

    He left after getting the first two outs in the seventh inning. He was at 106 pitches and left-handed hitting Ben Gamel, who had doubled and singled, was up. Zimmermann had told the bench he was running on fumes.

    “The whole game I had to battle and work out of trouble,” he said. “Toward the end I was pretty gassed. My velocity was down and I was doing all I could to hang in there.”

    Ausmus called on left-hander Daniel Stumpf to get one left-handed hitter. Didn’t happen. Gamel won a nine-pitch battle, lashing a long home run to center field to put the Mariners up 4-2.

    Like Upton said, things are not going the Tigers' way right now.

    Twitter.com: @cmccosky

    22 LINKEDIN 87 COMMENTMORE