Catcher Alex Avila and relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez of the Tigers meet at the pitcher's mound during the seventh inning. (Photo: Stephen Brashear / Getty Images)

Seattle — Of all the inconceivable and inexplicable ignominies to befall the Tigers this season — there have been a few — how about this one?

There is an ever-growing list of rookie pitchers who have baffled and beaten them. Among them, Zack Godley, Tyler Danish, Eric Skoglund, and Jacob Faria.

And now, you can add Andrew Moore to the list.

Making his big-league debut Thursday, Moore helped the Seattle Mariners beat the Tigers, 9-6, and complete a four-game sweep. Moore, with a low-90s fastball and an assortment of off-speed pitches, checked the Tigers on three runs and six hits over seven innings.

It was the Tigers’ sixth straight loss — their longest skid since May 2016 — and 11th of the last 14. They’ve fallen eight games under .500.

BOX SCORE: Mariners 9, Tigers 6

The season is officially on the brink.

Ian Kinsler — who hit his eighth home run of the season and added an RBI single — accounted for two of the runs off Moore. Another scored on an RBI groundout by Jose Iglesias.

But the Tigers were already in a deep hole before any of that happened.

Starter Daniel Norris, coming off a pair of quality-start wins, didn’t quite get it going on time in this one. He couldn’t find the strike zone in the second inning. The two batters he walked in the inning scored on a ringing double, on a 2-0 fastball, by Ben Gamel.

Guillermo Heredia plated Gamel with a single three pitches later.

With a runner on first in the third inning, Norris fell behind Robinson Cano and threw him a get-me-over, 91-mph fastball. Cano deposited that one into batter’s eye in center field, a two-run shot.

Norris, to his credit, soldiered through six innings and kept the Tigers within striking range. He only allowed one more hit after Cano’s home run and left a 5-3 game.

It didn’t stay that way long.

While we are on the subject of ignominies, how about Francisco Rodriguez?

The game’s fourth all-time saves leader lost his closer’s role earlier this season and now might have pitched his last meaningful inning for the Tigers.

He loaded the bases with a single, walk and hit batsman in the seventh. They were cleared swiftly when Cano hit a 1-0 fastball into the seats in right-center field — grand slam, part of a two-home run, six-RBI night for Cano.

Rodriguez, who publicly complained about pitching in mop-up roles on June 13, has since allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, including two home runs while pitching in higher-leverage situations. He has allowed nine home runs in 25 1/3 innings this season.

The Tigers did manage to ruin one major league debut Thursday. Max Povse, a tall right-hander just called up from Triple-A, relieved Moore in the eighth and was treated rudely.

With two outs, Alex Avila doubled, Miguel Cabrera whacked his eighth home run, J.D. Martinez doubled and Justin Upton knocked him in with a single, cutting the lead to 9-6.

