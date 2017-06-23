Francisco Rodriguez (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

San Diego — The end often comes on suddenly, even for the great ones.

That was the case with Tigers reliever Francisco Rodriguez. The game’s fourth all-time saves leader, he posted 44 saves for the Tigers last year and, between 2013 and 2016 made 126 saves with a save percentage of over 90.

This year, though, was an unmitigated disaster for him from the start, going back to his sub-standard performance for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. And as it turned out, the grand slam home run he gave up to Mariners’ Robinson Cano Thursday night was the final blow.

The Tigers on Friday released the 16-year veteran. They will pay off the remainder of his $6 million contract.

“He’s obviously struggling,” manager Brad Ausmus said after the 9-6 loss Thursday. “He’s not throwing the ball the way he wants to or like we want him to. There’s no way around it.”

Rodriguez lost his closer's role in May, then went public with his dismay at being relegated to mop-up duty in the Tigers’ bullpen on June 13. Since making those comments to the Detroit News, he allowed seven runs in 4⅔ innings, including two home runs while pitching in somewhat higher-leverage situations. He has allowed nine home runs in 25⅓ innings this season.

“We’re not finger-pointers here,” Ausmus said. “I don’t blame people here. We’re a team. We win and lose as a team. Obviously, individual performance impacts that. But you are not going to get me to point fingers at any particular person.”

That said, the Tigers had little option but to send Rodriguez out.

These last 28 games should not, and will not, obscure all that he accomplished in the other 920 big-league games he pitched in. He has 437 career saves, only Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and Lee Smith saved more games in the history of the game.

The Tigers recalled Bruce Rondon from Toledo to take Rodriguez’s spot in the bullpen. Rondon, who gave up four runs and six hits in 1⅓ innings with the Tigers in April, has slowly begun to come around for the Mud Hens.

In his last 10 outings he allowed two earned runs in 10 innings, with 12 strikeouts and three walks. His fastball velocity has still fluctuated from 94-96 mph, then on other nights back up to upper-90s.

The Tigers also made an outfield transaction Friday. Alex Presley was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he ran full speed into the center-field wall at Safeco Field Thursday night.

To take his spot on the active roster, the Tigers recalled veteran Matt den Dekker from Toledo. The 29-year-old has played parts of four seasons with the Mets and Nationals. He was hitting .269 with a .376 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage at Toledo.

He is a left-handed hitter who will likely get some starts in center field against right-handed pitching.



