Ian Kinsler of the Tigers reacts to a called strikeout during the eighth inning. (Photo: Denis Poroy / Getty Images)

San Diego — The Tigers played the type of team on Friday they might be in a year or two — a bunch of young, former top prospects, names unknown to most outside their own market, cutting their big-league teeth. A rebuilding team. A team with no pretense of competing for the playoffs. A team that has the third-worst record in baseball.

And yet that team, the woebegone San Diego Padres, found a way to extend the Tigers’ losing streak to seven, beating them 1-0.

Right-hander Luis Perdomo, who lost his first 10 starts this season, tossed six two-hit, shutout innings. He gave way to a trio of relievers — Ryan Buchter, Brad Hand and closer Brandon Mauer — who finished what he started.

The Tigers got three hits total.

Their best chance to score came in the eighth inning off left-hander Hand. Pinch-hitter John Hicks led off with a double. He stayed there. Ian Kinsler and pinch-hitter Nick Castellanos struck out. Miguel Cabrera grounded out sharply to shortstop.

BOX SCORE: Padres 1, Tigers 0

Kinsler, wanting to at least move the runner to third with one out, struck out on three pitches. The third strike was a checked swing that first-base umpire Jordan Baker ruled a full swing. Kinsler argued bitterly on his way back to the dugout. Manager Brad Ausmus ran out immediately to take up the argument, and protect Kinsler from ejection.

Ausmus wound up getting thumbed, his second ejection of the season.

The Tigers somnambulant offense negated a powerful performance by right-hander Michael Fulmer. With a two-seam fastball that was ringing the gun between 97-99 mph, Fulmer allowed just two hits, while striking out eight.

He made one mistake. It was a mistake of aggression in the second inning. With Cory Spangenberg on second and two outs, and the pitcher Perdomo on deck, Fulmer got ahead of No. 8 hitter Austin Hedges 1-2.

Fulmer didn’t play it safe. He went right at Hedges, and paid for it. Hedges ripped a double into the right-center field gap scoring the only run of the game.

Fulmer gave up just two hits in seven innings. He got 15 swing-and-misses, 12 of them with his two-seamer. It was electric, especially to the four left-handed hitters in the Padres lineup who went 1 for 9.

Brilliance wasted.

Castellanos was a late scratch from the starting lineup with lower back tightness.

The Tigers have lost 11 of 15 and are nine games under .500.

