Padres 1, Tigers 0
Erick Aybar of the San Diego Padres throws over Justin
Erick Aybar of the San Diego Padres throws over Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers as he turns a double play during the second inning of a baseball game at PETCO Park on June 23, 2017 in San Diego. The Padres won the game, 1-0.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers gets back to first
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers gets back to first base ahead of the tag of Wil Myers during the second inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers third baseman Dixon Machado throws out
Detroit Tigers third baseman Dixon Machado throws out San Diego Padres' Luis Perdomo on an infield ground ball during the second inning of a baseball game in San Diego,  Alex Gallardo, AP
San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg scores, and points
San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg scores, and points to congratulate Austin Hedges on his RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning.  Alex Gallardo, AP
San Diego Padres shortstop Erick Aybar, right, watches
San Diego Padres shortstop Erick Aybar, right, watches his throw to first to get Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine, after forcing out Justin Upton, left, for a double play during the second inning.  Alex Gallardo, AP
Michael Fulmer of the Detroit Tigers pitches during
Michael Fulmer of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer throws during the first inning.  Alex Gallardo, AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo throws
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in San Diego.  Alex Gallardo, AP
Cory Spangenberg of the Padres steals second base as
Cory Spangenberg of the Padres steals second base as Jose Iglesias fields the throw during the fourth inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Dixon Machado strikes out during the seventh inning.
Dixon Machado strikes out during the seventh inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers reacts to a called
Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers reacts to a called strikeout during the eighth inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, argues with
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, argues with first base umpire Jordan Baker, who called Ian Kinsler out on a swinging strike call during the eighth inning. Ausmus was ejected.  Alex Gallardo, AP
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, congratulates
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges, left, congratulates relief pitcher Brandon Maurer after the Padres defeated the Detroit Tigers 1-0.  Alex Gallardo, AP
    San Diego — The Tigers played the type of team on Friday they might be in a year or two — a bunch of young, former top prospects, names unknown to most outside their own market, cutting their big-league teeth. A rebuilding team. A team with no pretense of competing for the playoffs. A team that has the third-worst record in baseball.

    And yet that team, the woebegone San Diego Padres, found a way to extend the Tigers’ losing streak to seven, beating them 1-0.

    Right-hander Luis Perdomo, who lost his first 10 starts this season, tossed six two-hit, shutout innings. He gave way to a trio of relievers — Ryan Buchter, Brad Hand and closer Brandon Mauer — who finished what he started.

    The Tigers got three hits total.

    Their best chance to score came in the eighth inning off left-hander Hand. Pinch-hitter John Hicks led off with a double. He stayed there. Ian Kinsler and pinch-hitter Nick Castellanos struck out. Miguel Cabrera grounded out sharply to shortstop.

    BOX SCORE: Padres 1, Tigers 0

    Kinsler, wanting to at least move the runner to third with one out, struck out on three pitches. The third strike was a checked swing that first-base umpire Jordan Baker ruled a full swing. Kinsler argued bitterly on his way back to the dugout. Manager Brad Ausmus ran out immediately to take up the argument, and protect Kinsler from ejection.

    Ausmus wound up getting thumbed, his second ejection of the season.

    The Tigers somnambulant offense negated a powerful performance by right-hander Michael Fulmer. With a two-seam fastball that was ringing the gun between 97-99 mph, Fulmer allowed just two hits, while striking out eight.

    He made one mistake. It was a mistake of aggression in the second inning. With Cory Spangenberg on second and two outs, and the pitcher Perdomo on deck, Fulmer got ahead of No. 8 hitter Austin Hedges 1-2.

    Fulmer didn’t play it safe. He went right at Hedges, and paid for it. Hedges ripped a double into the right-center field gap scoring the only run of the game.

    Fulmer gave up just two hits in seven innings. He got 15 swing-and-misses, 12 of them with his two-seamer. It was electric, especially to the four left-handed hitters in the Padres lineup who went 1 for 9.

    Brilliance wasted.

    Castellanos was a late scratch from the starting lineup with lower back tightness.

    The Tigers have lost 11 of 15 and are nine games under .500.

