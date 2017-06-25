Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera smiles as he looks at the San Diego Padres bench during the sixth inning Friday night. (Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP)

San Diego – Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus didn’t literally pull his batting order out of a hat Sunday, but it was random selection nevertheless.

“Just mix it up and see what happens,” he said. “I don’t know that there is any logic behind it, you just hope it changes your luck.”

Trying to prevent the club’s first nine-game losing streak since September 2005, Ausmus moved Miguel Cabrera into the second spot in the order. Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez slotted up to the third and fourth spots.

“We will see what happens,” said Ausmus, when asked if Cabrera might hit second beyond Sunday. “We weren’t winning the other way. Just mix it up a little bit. The truth is, you could put these names in a number of different orders. This is just the way it came out of the hat and that’s what we’re going with.”

With a left-hander pitching for San Diego (Clayton Richard), Mikie Mahtook hit fifth, with Nick Castellanos, James McCann and Jose Iglesias rounding out the lineup.

“We would have still mixed it up, even if there was a right-hander going today,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus put the lineup together after the loss Saturday and ran it past Cabrera, who was on board with hitting second.

“Maybe it will change his luck, too,” Ausmus said. “He’s hit some balls hard with no results. We will see if it has any impact.”

No sympathy

The eight-game losing streak has produced some mind-blowing statistical anomalies – and maladies.

Justin Verlander pitched five innings of perfect baseball on Wednesday, only to have the game blow up on him after a bunt single by Jarrod Dyson. That was a harbinger. Because in the last two losses, Michael Fulmer (seven) and Anibal Sanchez (six) each allowed just two hits and the Tigers lost both games.

That hadn’t happened in more than 100 years of Tigers baseball.

In the first six games of this road trip, the starting pitchers have compiled a 3.72 ERA and a .190 opponents’ batting average – and the team lost all six games.

The offense has averaged 3.3 runs over that stretch, despite having three players among the league’s top 10 in hard-hit ball percentage (Alex Avila, Nick Castellanos and Cabrera). On Saturday, three of the first five outs were on balls driven to the warning track.

“It’s baseball,” Ausmus said. “And baseball isn’t always fair. We just haven’t found a way to win and the other team has found ways to beat us. We’re not going to cry in our milk. Just move on.”

The most damning stat is this one: The Tigers have lost 20 of their last 28 road games, and over the last 15 of those, the bullpen has given up 44 earned runs in 41 innings (a 9.66 ERA). On this trip alone, the bullpen is 0-4 with two blown saves – giving up 19 runs in 12.2 innings.

Baby steps

Sanchez crafted his second straight impressive start Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits in six innings. And for his efforts, he was abducted by the MLB drug testers after the game and asked for a urine sample.

“I don’t hit anything special on the (radar) gun,” he joked. “I don’t know why (they tested me).”

In fact, the fastball, clocking between 89-93 mph, was his least effective pitch.

“I was just working in the bullpen now trying to locate my fastball better,” he said Sunday. “It was my off-speed pitches that helped me more than the fastball.”

He was effectively varying his speeds with his change-up and curve ball and keeping hitters off-balance and on their front foot. The result, he got 10 groundball outs, seven in a row at one stretch.

“It’s something I did in the minor leagues every day,” Sanchez said. “I make a game plan and I take it into the game. That helped a lot. Just put in a really good game plan, really work on how to pitch all the hitters and then just try to hit my spots.”

Of his 77 pitches, 52 were strikes.

Around the horn

Andrew Romine was still extremely sore after taking an elbow in the lower rib area in a collision at home plate Saturday. He wasn’t in the lineup Sunday and expects that with the off-day Monday, he should be at full strength Tuesday. He told Ausmus he would be available to pinch-run or play defense on Sunday. “They didn’t feel it was necessary to get an X-ray or anything,” he said. “It’s just a matter of fighting through the pain.”

… Victor Martinez (irregular heartbeat) is expected to come of the disabled list this week. Ausmus said the plan was for Martinez to take a full round of batting practice Tuesday and then be activated Wednesday.

