San Diego — The abject frustration continues for the Tigers.

Pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez hit a two-run home run off reliever Shane Greene in the eighth inning, igniting a five-run rally and sending the Padres to a 7-3 win Saturday.

The losing streak is now at eight for the Tigers.

The Tigers had taken a 3-2 lead in the seventh on a double by Justin Upton and a single by Andrew Romine — who won a nine-pitch battle with reliever Phil Maton.

But Greene, who blew a save in one of the games in Seattle, walked pinch-hitter Erick Aybar and then left a 94-mph two-seamer up over the plate and Sanchez hit it 403 feet over the wall in right field.

Greene, who would only get one out in the inning and be charged with four of the runs, had allowed one home run in his first 33 innings this season. He’s given up two this week.

The wheels flew off after that. Greene gave up a single and a walk before departing. Alex Wilson walked Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Cory Spangenberg followed with a two-run single and Austin Hedges executed a successful suicide squeeze bunt.

This is the Tigers' longest losing streak since they lost eight in a row in 2015.

As often happens to teams that are in a prolonged funk, the Tigers didn’t get many breaks in the early part of this one.

Through four innings they had hit four long fly balls that were caught on the warning track and Miguel Cabrera hit a laser, right into the glove of right fielder Renfroe with a runner at second base.

In the fifth inning, after Upton led off with a walk, Nick Castellanos nubbed one in front of the plate. Catcher Hedges dropped it, picked it up and nailed Castellanos with his throw to first.

It looked like the Tigers were going to have runners at first and third with nobody out. Instead, home plate umpire Jordan Baker ruled Castellanos out for interference and Upton was reset to first base.

Replays showed Castellanos’ first few steps to first were inside the base line. But the ball clearly hit him when he had already reached first base. The rule states that if the runner is hit within the last step before reaching the base, interference generally isn’t called.

It was called this time. Castellanos and manager Brad Ausmus argued the point loud and long, but to no avail.

Romine, though, rescued the inning by lacing a double off the wall in right field, scoring Upton from first. It was the Tigers' first run in 14 innings.

Romine went to third on an errant thrown by Renfroe and then scored on a ground ball by Jose Iglesias. The throw from shortstop Chase d’Arnaud to the plate was errant.

On the bright side — if there can be a bright side in an eight-game skid — the reclamation of Anibal Sanchez continues.

In six innings of work, albeit against the weak-hitting Padres, he gave up two hits and two runs, only one was earned.

He drilled Padres starting shortstop Allen Cordoba on the hand with an 89-mph fastball to start the third inning. Cordoba had to leave the game.

d’Arnaud replaced him and stole second, without a throw. Pitcher Dinelson Lamet laid down a sacrifice bunt that Sanchez fielded and mistakenly, and errantly, threw to third base. The ball got past Castellanos and d’Arnaud scored.

A run without the benefit of a hit.

The second run came in the sixth. Jose Pirela bounced one over Castellanos’ head for a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Wil Myers.

It was, all in all, a strong outing. Sanchez’s command was pinpoint. Of his 77 pitches, 52 were strikes. And with his assortment of off-speed and breaking pitches, he had the Padres hitters off balance and out front.

He produced seven straight ground ball outs in one stretch.

