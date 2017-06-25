J.D. Martinez (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

When Jeff Todd of mlbtraderumors.com did his initial list of top 50 trade candidates last month, he didn’t include any Tigers because he felt they were likely to be in contention at the July 31 trade deadline.

That’s not a problem with his updated list released Saturday.

Six Tigers made it, led by outfielder J.D. Martinez at No. 2, of whom Todd wrote: “He’d be an impact rental bat for any lineup and isn’t even all that expensive ($11.75 million).”

White Sox closer David Robertson is No. 1 on the list.

Justin Wilson is tied for eighth with another left-handed reliever, Brad Hand of the Padres.

Two Tigers are tied for 20th, Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton. Todd notes both would rank higher if not for contract clauses — Kinsler’s no-trade and Upton’s opt-out.

Catcher Alex Avila is 31st and Justin Verlander is among four ace right-handers tied for 41st. Jeff Samardzija, Johnny Cueto and Gerrit Cole are the others.

Todd noted four other Tigers had been under consideration — Miguel Cabrera, Jose Iglesias, Alex Wilson and Shane Greene.