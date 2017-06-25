Padres' Austin Hedges gets caught in a run down between first and second by Tigers' Ian Kinsler during the fifth inning. (Photo: Denis Poroy, Getty Images)

San Diego — There was darkness. A lot of darkness. And then, suddenly, a light.

The Tigers, mired in an eight-game losing streak, fell behind 3-0 and 5-3 Sunday at Petco Park.

But a two-run, opposite-field home run by Nick Castellanos in the sixth inning tied the game. And, with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Mikie Mahtook slapped a 3-2 pitch into right field, scoring Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton and the Tigers left San Diego with a massive 7-5 win over the Padres.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 7, Padres 5

Closer Justin Wilson, pitching for the first time since he took the loss in the first game of the road trip Monday in Seattle, locked it down in the bottom of the ninth — two strikeouts and a pop out.

The losing streak is over.

It was, given the circumstances, a valiant show of resilience by the Tigers.

Starting pitching hadn’t been an issue for the Tigers on this road trip. It had been trending more toward a solution than a problem. So, naturally, with the losing streak choking the joy out of the season and the club desperate to salvage at least one of the seven games — and perhaps provide a stay of execution for manager Brad Ausmus — the starting pitching crapped out.

Jordan Zimmermann, who entered on a streak of four quality starts, gave up home runs to Wil Myers and former Tiger Erick Aybar, also an RBI triple to Matt Szczur (hitting .175) in the first two innings and didn’t make it past the fourth inning.

Down 3-0, the offense lifted Zimmermann off the mat with a three-run outburst in the fourth inning.

Upton — who has been a tower of power within this skid – hit his second double of the game and scored on a triple by Mahtook. James McCann ripped an RBI double and scored on Jose Iglesias single (snapping his 0-for-22 drought).

The momentum died in the bottom of the fourth inning. A bunt single by Aybar and a walk set the table. With runners at first and third, pitcher Clayton Richard bunted, which everybody in the park including the Tigers knew he would.

Zimmermann fielded the ball in front of an on-charging Miguel Cabrera and inexplicably threw to the plate. He had no chance getting Aybar.

Jose Pirela followed with an RBI double to make it 5-3.

Zimmermann, though, got Myers to ground out, leaving runners on second and third. That would prove to be a critical out.

The Tigers' bullpen, which has been ravaged on this trip, gained a measure of redemption.

Warwick Saupold, Alex Wilson, Daniel Stumpf and Bruce Rondon put up zeros in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Stumpf and Rondon each struck out two in their inning. Rondon, in his first game back after a long stint at Triple-A Toledo, touched 100 mph and got five swings and misses on his slider.

