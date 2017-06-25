Tigers 7, Padres 5
Tigers' Justin Upton, left, and Mikie Mahtook, center,
Tigers' Justin Upton, left, and Mikie Mahtook, center, celebrate with J.D. Martinez after the Tigers beat the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in San Diego, Sunday, June 25, 2017. The Tigers won, 7-5, to snap an eight-game losing streak.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann works during the first
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann works during the first inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Padres' Wil Myers, left, gets congratulations from
Padres' Wil Myers, left, gets congratulations from Austin Hedges after hitting a solo home run during the first inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws to
Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws to the plate during the first inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard throws to the
Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard throws to the plate during the first inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, center, forces
Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg, center, forces out Tigers' Justin Upton, right, on an unassisted fielder's choice with umpire Jordan Baker, left, watching during the first inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, right, has a discussion
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, right, has a discussion with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman during the break in the first inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias, left, tags out Padres'
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias, left, tags out Padres' Wil Myers on an attempted steal during the third inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers' James McCann hits a run-scoring double during
Tigers' James McCann hits a run-scoring double during the fourth inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers' Justin Upton, right, gets congratulations from
Tigers' Justin Upton, right, gets congratulations from Nicholas Castellanos after scoring on a triple by Mikie Mahtook during the fourth inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers' James McCann beats the throw to Padres catcher
Tigers' James McCann beats the throw to Padres catcher Austin Hedges to score on a single by Jose Iglesias during the fourth inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Padres' Austin Hedges gets caught in a run down between
Padres' Austin Hedges gets caught in a run down between first and second by Tigers' Ian Kinsler during the fifth inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Padres' Austin Hedges is tagged out by Tigers first
Padres' Austin Hedges is tagged out by Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera as he tries to get back to first base during the fifth inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard, center, stares
Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard, center, stares towards home, as manager Andy Greene, right, takes Richard out with catcher Austin Hedges, left, watching during the sixth inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a two-run home run
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos gestures at the plate
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos gestures at the plate after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, is congratulated
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, is congratulated by J.D. Martinez after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook hits a two-run single during
Tigers' Mikie Mahtook hits a two-run single during the ninth inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Tigers' Justin Upton beats the throw home to Padres
Tigers' Justin Upton beats the throw home to Padres catcher Austin Hedges to score on a two-run single by Mikie Mahtook during the ninth inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, and Justin Upton celebrate
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, and Justin Upton celebrate after scoring during the ninth inning.  Denis Poroy, Getty Images
Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws to the plate
Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws to the plate during the ninth inning.  Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
    San Diego — In the end it didn’t matter. The Tigers fought back and snapped the eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over the Padres.

    But at the time, it felt ominous. It felt like the kind of play that had broken the Tigers throughout the losing streak. And, to further the analogy, it involved a bunt.

    It was the bottom of the fourth inning. The Tigers had helped starter Jordan Zimmermann up off the mat, scoring three times in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 3. They needed a shutdown inning to build on the momentum.

    But Zimmermann, who had already given up home runs to Wil Myers and Erick Aybar, put the first two runners on — a bunt single by Aybar and a walk. Aybar alertly went to third base on a line out to center field by Matt Szczur.

    That brought up the pitcher’s spot — Clayton Richard, the former Michigan backup quarterback. Manager Brad Ausmus came to the mound to set the defense.

    “That’s exactly what I discussed,” Aumus said. “They may try to bunt toward first base to score the runner from third.”

    Ausmus mixes up Tigers lineup to ‘see what happens’

    The Tigers were in at the corners and Richard set down a well-placed bunt toward first base. Miguel Cabrera charged it, but Zimmermann got to it first. Cabrera was pointing and yelling for Zimmermann to throw to first.

    But Zimmermann, his momentum going toward the first-base line, spun and threw late to the plate.

    “I probably should have gone to first,” Zimmermann said. “I thought I might’ve had enough time to go home with it. It’s one of those plays; you field it, you have to spin and make a blind throw.”

    Zimmermann said he heard Cabrera yell, but with roar in the stadium, he didn’t know what he said.

    “I just took my chances going home, thinking if I did go home and he’s safe, there would still be time to get Richard at first,” Zimmermann said. “It didn’t work out.”

    Said Ausmus: “He made a nice bunt. The decision to throw home was where it went wrong. He should have gone to first and taken the out because the run was going to score. But it was just a good bunt. Even if you are aware of it, you can’t always defend it, unless you are 100 percent sure they are going to bunt.

    “We thought he was going to bunt, but we weren’t 100 percent sure.”

    The situation got darker when Jose Pirela followed with an RBI double to make it 5-3, and runners were still on second and third with two out. Zimmermann, though, got Myers to ground out and keeping it a two-run game — a two-run deficit being much more surmountable than a four-run deficit.

    Zimmermann only lasted four innings, but that was as big an out as there may have been in the game.

    “We got the win, that’s all that matters,” Zimmermann said.

