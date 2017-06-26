Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, who led the voting at first base in its early stages, is fourth with 1,011,382, behind Eric Hosmer of the Royals, Justin Smoak of the Blue Jays and Yonder Alonso of the Athletics. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Miguel Cabrera is the only Tiger listed among top vote-getters for next month’s All-Star Game, and he is fading fast.

Cabrera, who led the American League voting at first base in its early stages, is fourth with 1,011,382, behind Eric Hosmer of the Royals, Justin Smoak of the Blue Jays and Yonder Alonso of the Athletics.

Other AL leaders include Royals catcher Salvador Perez; Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa; Twins third baseman Miguel Sano; Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz; and outfielders Aaron Judge of the Yankees, Mike Trout of the Angels and George Springer of the Astros.

Three Nationals are among the National League leaders — first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, second baseman Daniel Murphy and outfielder Bryce Harper. Other leaders are Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant; Reds shortstop Zack Cozart, Giants catcher Buster Posey and outfielders Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies and Marcell Ozuna of the Marlins.

The game is July 11 at Miami’s Marlins Park.