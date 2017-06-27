Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander draws the start Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Top 1st: Royals 3, Tigers 0

Justin Verlander took the mount to start the Tigers' long home stand. He didn't get off to the best start.

Whit Merrifield peppered him early, hitting a ground-rule double to center to start the game. Jorge Bonifacio singled to center, scoring Merrifield from second. Lorenzo Cain singled softly to right, putting runners at first and second. Eric Hosmer then loaded the bases with a single to left.

Salvador Perez followed that up with a two-run single to push the Royals' lead to 3-0 with no outs.

Finally, the first out came on a fielder's choice grounder by Mike Moustakas to Miguel Cabrera who threw to second for the force out. Runners were at first and third for Brandon Moss who struck out swinging. Alcides Escobar grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning.

For those holding out hope the Tigers can make a run, it appears to be now or never.

A brutal road trip out west produced exactly one victory in seven games, plenty of speculation about the future of manager Brad Ausmus (though his job apparently never was in danger), and a deeper hole from which the Tigers must dig in the American League Central.

Their 7-5 victory Sunday over the San Diego Padres stopped an eight-game slide.

An opportunity begins Tuesday night, when the Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Royals at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Not only are the Royals one of three teams in the Tigers are chasing in the AL Central, it also begins a 10-game homestand that includes a four-game set against the AL Central front-running Cleveland Indians.

So, there's ground to be gained — if the Tigers can finally create some kind of home-field advantage at Comerica, where they're barely hovering above .500 this season (18-16).

Ace Justin Verlander gives the Tigers an opportunity for a strong start to the homestand. The right-hander hasn't been Cy Young-caliber this season with a 4.52 ERA, but he's been pretty stout at home, where he's 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in six starts. Opponents are hitting .206 against him at Comerica.

He pitched well in his only start this season against the Royals, holding them to one run on six hits and a walk in a hard-luck 1-0 loss on May 30 in Kansas City.

The Tigers face lefty Matt Strahm (2-4, 4.80), who's faced the Tigers in a pair of relief appearances this season, firing three scoreless, one-hit innings in the same May series in Kansas City. Strahm is making his third start of the season, and of his major league career, which covers 43 appearances.

ROYALS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 33-42, fourth place in the American League Central, seven games behind the Indians. The Royals are 37-37, third place in the AL Central, 2.5 games behind the Indians.

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonifacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Brandon Moss, DH

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Matt Strahm, LHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Mikie Mahtook, CF

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Nick Castellanos, 3B

7. John Hicks, DH

8. James McCann, C

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Justin Verlander, RHP

