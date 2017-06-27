Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander congratulates Miguel Cabrera, right, after his three-run home run in the third inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Urgency, yes. Panic, no.

That’s the way manager Brad Ausmus framed the Tigers’ situation as they commenced a 10-game home stand Monday.

“There isn’t a lot of panic, but we’re a point where we’ve got to produce,” he said.

The battle level was high again Tuesday night.

A solo home run by J.D. Martinez and an opposite-field three-run shot by Miguel Cabrera rallied the Tigers out of a 3-0 hole and sent them to a 5-3 win over the Royals.

“The season is not lost by any means,” center fielder Mikie Mahtook said before the game. “That (the eight-game losing streak) was about as bad as it’s going to get for us. We are still in striking distance. We have a hot two weeks — I mean, we can have a good two weeks just as easily as we had a bad two weeks.”

Mahtook did his part. He singled in the first, singled a scored in the third and in the fifth, made a remarkable running catch, crashing hard into the center field wall — robbing Salvador Perez of extra bases on a ball he hit 427 feet.

The Royals ambushed Tigers ace Justin Verlander right out of the gate. A double by Whit Merrifield and then four straight singles had the Royals up 3-0 before an out was recorded.

But Verlander got right in a hurry. Whatever adjustment he made — and he made it on the fly in the first inning seemingly right after a visit from pitching coach Rich Dubee — worked. He got the last three outs in the first, leaving Eric Hosmer stranded at third.

And from there, he allowed a total of four hits, all singles, through the seventh. On his 111th pitch, he got Lorenzo Cain to hit in the 6-4-3 double play to end the seventh.



He struck out six and 14 swings-and-misses — seven with his curve ball.

Martinez’s home run in the second, his 13th, was a majestic blast to left field off Royals starter Matt Strahm, that landed well beyond the Tigers’ bullpen.

After Jose Iglesias and Mahtook singled in the third, Cabrera, with one hand leaving his bat, swatted a change-up from Strahm into the right field seats for his ninth homer of the season.

A two-out RBI single by Ian Kinsler in the fourth, off reliever Peter Moylan, gave the Tigers a two-run cushion.

That was also the last run scored in the game.

The Tigers bullpen, after working five scoreless innings Sunday, put up two more zeros to close it out.

Hosmer led off the eighth with an infield hit off lefty Daniel Stumpf. Bruce Rondon replaced him and struck out Perez with a well-placed 94-mph fastball.

Mike Moustakas dumped a single into center field to put two on. But Rondon struck out Brandon Moss looking at a change-up that replays showed was above the strike zone.

Jose Iglesias ended the inning, making a superb play up the middle on a ball hit by Alcides Escobar, flipping it to Kinsler at second for the force.

Another defensive gem started the ninth. With closer Justin Wilson in, Alex Gordon hit a shot up the middle. It caromed off Wilson and was recovered on the charge by third baseman Andrew Romine, just inserted into the game. Romine threw a pea to first base to nip Gordon.

Wilson did the rest. He struck out Merrifield and Jorge Bonifacio.





