Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez is back in the lineup Wednesday night against the Royals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers will get a little help Wednesday night as they try to climb back into the American League Central Division race.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez returns to the lineup as the Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals in the second of their three-game series at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Martinez is back from the 10-day disabled list after he was sidelined with an irregular heartbeat.

Martinez is hitting sixth — he's usually their cleanup hitter — as the Tigers try to build a modest three-game winning streak after dropping eight straight.

Martinez is hitting .261 with a .714 OPS with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 60 games.

The Tigers still sit in fourth in the AL Central, but with Tuesday night's 5-3 victory, pulled within 3.5 games of the Royals for third place.

Left-hander Daniel Norris starts for the Tigers. Right-hander Ian Kennedy takes the mound for the Royals.

ROYALS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 34-42, fourth place in the American League Central, six games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Royals are 37-38, third place in the AL Central, 2.5 games behind the Indians.

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonafacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Jorge Soler, DH

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Ian Kennedy, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Mikie Mahtook, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Daniel Norris, LHP

