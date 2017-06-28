Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez is back in the lineup Wednesday night against the Royals. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Royals scored quickly in the top of the third inning.

After Alcides Escobar led off the inning with a double to the right field corner, he scored on an RBI single from the next batter, Alex Gordon, to put the Royals on the board.

Tigers go in order again in 2nd

The Tigers had two hard-hit balls in the bottom of the second inning, but went down 1-2-3.

Miguel Cabrera hit a line drive to a running Lorenzo Cain in right center field, before J.D. Martinez grounded out to shortstop for two quick outs. Victor Martinez -- in his first at-bat since coming off the 10-day disabled list for an irregular heartbeat -- hit one to the warning track in straightaway center field, but Cain was there for the third out.

After two, the game remains scoreless.

Norris works 1-2-3 2nd, fans pair

Daniel Norris was rolling in the top of the second inning, retiring the Royals in order.

Norris struck Salvador Perez out swinging, before getting Mike Moustakas to fly out to right field. Norris got Jorge Soler to strike out swinging to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the second, it's still scoreless.

Tigers go 1-2-3 in 1st

The Tigers went down in order in the bottom of the first inning.

Ian Kinsler flew out to right fielder Jorge Bonifacio in foul territory before Alex Avila (looking) and Justin Upton (swinging) struck out.

After one, the game is still scoreless.

Norris strands 1-out walk in 1st

Daniel Norris left a runner on in the top of the first inning.

Whit Merrifield flew out to Mikie Mahtook in left center field for the first out before Norris walked Jorge Bonifacio. Lorenzo Cain flew out to a running Justin Upton in shallow left center for the second out and Eric Hosmer flew out to center field to end the half inning.

Going to the bottom of the first, the game is scoreless.

Live blog: Tigers vs. Royals

The Tigers will get a little help Wednesday night as they try to climb back into the American League Central Division race.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez returns to the lineup as the Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals in the second of their three-game series at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Martinez is back from the 10-day disabled list after he was sidelined with an irregular heartbeat.

Martinez is hitting sixth — he's usually their cleanup hitter — as the Tigers try to build a modest three-game winning streak after dropping eight straight.

Martinez is hitting .261 with a .714 OPS with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 60 games.

The Tigers still sit in fourth in the AL Central, but with Tuesday night's 5-3 victory, pulled within 3.5 games of the Royals for third place.

Left-hander Daniel Norris starts for the Tigers. Right-hander Ian Kennedy takes the mound for the Royals.

ROYALS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 34-42, fourth place in the American League Central, six games behind the Cleveland Indians. The Royals are 37-38, third place in the AL Central, 2.5 games behind the Indians.

ROYALS LINEUP

1. Whit Merrifield, 2B

2. Jorge Bonafacio, RF

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Mike Moustakas, 3B

7. Jorge Soler, DH

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Alex Gordon, LF

SP: Ian Kennedy, RHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Mikie Mahtook, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Daniel Norris, LHP

