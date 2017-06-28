Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar, left, slides safely into home past Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Detroit. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, AP)

Detroit — This is why they say momentum in baseball begins and ends with the next day’s starting pitcher.

The Tigers were just beginning to feel good about themselves again, winning two straight games and playing some crisp and clean baseball. Then came the fourth inning on Wednesday.

The Royals ambushed Tigers starter Daniel Norris, batting around and scoring four runs, on their way to an 8-2 win.

It was very sudden explosion. Norris, who has now given up 10 runs in his last 9⅔ innings, pitched three relatively snappy innings (32 pitches), and trailed 1-0 entering the fourth.

BOX SCORE: Royals 8, Tigers 2

He got Lorenzo Cain to ground out. Eric Hosmer then tapped one over the mound. Shortstop Jose Iglesias appeared to let the ball roll to second baseman Kinsler, who had no play at first.

That harmless-seeming infield hit opened the floodgates. The next two hitters, in a span of three pitches, hit 881-feet of home runs off Norris.

Salvador Perez hit a 3-0 fastball 451 feet high off the bricks beyond the visitor’s bullpen in left-center field. Mike Moustakas followed with a 430-foot bomb off the bricks in right-center field.

Just like that, it was 4-0, and Norris couldn’t regain his footing. He gave up an RBI double to Alex Gordon and an infield single to Whit Merrifield before he was pulled.

The three left-handed hitters in the Royals lineup, Hosmer, Moustakas and Gordon, were 4 for 6, with a double, home run and three RBIs off the lefty Norris.

Warwick Saupold replaced him. After walking Jorge Bonifacio to load the bases, Cain hit one on a line that left fielder Justin Upton snagged before slipping and falling on his back.

Saupold shut the Royals down over the next 3⅓ innings. At one stretch, he retired nine straight.

The Royals were able to nick him in the eighth, though. Moustakas led off with a bloop double that fell in front of a diving Mikie Mahtook in center. A single by Alcides Escobar moved him to third and he scored on a ground out by Gordon.

It was the first run Saupold has given up in his last six outings covering nine innings. He allowed six hits over that span, holding opponents to a .162 batting average.

The Royals tacked on two more off Alex Wilson in the ninth — doubles by Cain and Perez, and a single by Jorge Soler.

As they did Tuesday, the Tigers tried to bash their way back into contention.

Alex Avila (his 11th) hit a solo home run in the fourth and Miguel Cabrera (10) hit one in the sixth. Both were opposite-field blasts off Royals starter Ian Kennedy. It was Cabrera’s second home run in the last two games.

But that’s all the damage they did off Kennedy. He went seven strong innings. Other than the two home runs, he gave up just three well-spaced singles — two to Nick Castellanos.



Two steps up, one step back.





