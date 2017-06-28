Royals 8, Tigers 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, right,
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, right, dives to try to tag out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, who hit a broken-bat grounder for an infield single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The Royals won 8-2.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera dives to
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera dives to try to tag out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, who hit a broken-bat grounder for an infield single during the fourth inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar high-fives teammates
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Alex Gordon during the fourth inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Salvador Perez (13) of the Kansas City Royals hits
Salvador Perez (13) of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, chest
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, chest bumps teammate Eric Hosmer, after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez high-fives teammates
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez poses for photographers
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez poses for photographers after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon watches his RBI double
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon watches his RBI double during the fourth inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar, left, slides safely
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar, left, slides safely into home past Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Detroit.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Ian Kennedy (31) of the Kansas City Royals pitches
Ian Kennedy (31) of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the first inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws during the first inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez grimaces after striking
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez grimaces after striking out swinging during the first inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has his contact
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has his contact lens put back in place by a team trainer during the first inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris watches
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris watches a pitch during the second inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws during the second inning.  Lon Horwedel, AP
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 7 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — This is why they say momentum in baseball begins and ends with the next day’s starting pitcher.

    The Tigers were just beginning to feel good about themselves again, winning two straight games and playing some crisp and clean baseball. Then came the fourth inning on Wednesday.

    The Royals ambushed Tigers starter Daniel Norris, batting around and scoring four runs, on their way to an 8-2 win.

    It was very sudden explosion. Norris, who has now given up 10 runs in his last 9⅔ innings, pitched three relatively snappy innings (32 pitches), and trailed 1-0 entering the fourth.

    BOX SCORE: Royals 8, Tigers 2

    He got Lorenzo Cain to ground out. Eric Hosmer then tapped one over the mound. Shortstop Jose Iglesias appeared to let the ball roll to second baseman Kinsler, who had no play at first.

    That harmless-seeming infield hit opened the floodgates. The next two hitters, in a span of three pitches, hit 881-feet of home runs off Norris.

    Salvador Perez hit a 3-0 fastball 451 feet high off the bricks beyond the visitor’s bullpen in left-center field. Mike Moustakas followed with a 430-foot bomb off the bricks in right-center field.

    V-Mart dropped to sixth hole; 'He's good (with it)'

    Just like that, it was 4-0, and Norris couldn’t regain his footing. He gave up an RBI double to Alex Gordon and an infield single to Whit Merrifield before he was pulled.

    The three left-handed hitters in the Royals lineup, Hosmer, Moustakas and Gordon, were 4 for 6, with a double, home run and three RBIs off the lefty Norris.

    Warwick Saupold replaced him. After walking Jorge Bonifacio to load the bases, Cain hit one on a line that left fielder Justin Upton snagged before slipping and falling on his back.

    Saupold shut the Royals down over the next 3⅓ innings. At one stretch, he retired nine straight.

    The Royals were able to nick him in the eighth, though. Moustakas led off with a bloop double that fell in front of a diving Mikie Mahtook in center. A single by Alcides Escobar moved him to third and he scored on a ground out by Gordon.

    Interference rule chafes Ausmus, Castellanos

    It was the first run Saupold has given up in his last six outings covering nine innings. He allowed six hits over that span, holding opponents to a .162 batting average.

    The Royals tacked on two more off Alex Wilson in the ninth — doubles by Cain and Perez, and a single by Jorge Soler.

    As they did Tuesday, the Tigers tried to bash their way back into contention.

    Alex Avila (his 11th) hit a solo home run in the fourth and Miguel Cabrera (10) hit one in the sixth. Both were opposite-field blasts off Royals starter Ian Kennedy. It was Cabrera’s second home run in the last two games.

    But that’s all the damage they did off Kennedy. He went seven strong innings. Other than the two home runs, he gave up just three well-spaced singles — two to Nick Castellanos. 

    Two steps up, one step back.  


    Twitter @cmccosky

    LINKEDIN 7 COMMENTMORE