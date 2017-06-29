Skip in Skip
Tigers' Michael Fulmer on the victory, and trying to get the complete game before falling one out short. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News

Detroit — Michael Fulmer was an out away from a complete-game three-hit shutout. But as these things sometimes go, the Royals messed up his masterpiece by scraping together three runs in the ninth.

But in the end, Fulmer got a much-deserved standing ovation and the Tigers won the series, beating the Royals 7-3 on Thursday.

How good was Fulmer? With two outs in the ninth, he had faced just one batter over the minimum. He had allowed three hits.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 7, Royals 3

But he gave up a couple of singles, then a a two-run double by Drew Butera. A third run scored when Justin Upton dropped a third-out fly ball by Eric Hosmer.

And Justin Wilson was summoned to finish the game. Which he did with a strikeout.

Fulmer’s effort, though, shouldn’t be discounted. He didn’t allow an extra-base hit until the ninth. Three of the hits were erased on double-play balls. He struck out seven and got 11 ground-ball outs. It was his first win since June 2.

The Tigers have struggled against no-name and first-year starting pitchers throughout the season, but they did not struggle against Royals right-hander Jake Junis.

Justin Upton mashed a 434-foot three-run home run the first inning to set the tone. His 15th homer landed beyond the visitor’s bullpen in left-center field.

Tigers 7, Royals 3
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a three-run home run in the first inning.
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a three-run home run in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a three-run home
Tigers outfielder Justin Upton hits a three-run home run in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez, right, congratulates
Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez, right, congratulates Justin Upton after Upton's three-run home run in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Music artist and Detroit native Big Sean poses with
Music artist and Detroit native Big Sean poses with Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones before he throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Music artist and Detroit native Big Sean throws out
Music artist and Detroit native Big Sean throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Judge Steven J. Murphy III presides over the citizenship
Judge Steven J. Murphy III presides over the citizenship ceremony before the game. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed 33 new citizens from 15 countries.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Yubin Ge of Troy gives a thumbs up after he becomes a U.S. citizen.
Yubin Ge of Troy gives a thumbs up after he becomes a U.S. citizen.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
George Malkoun of Sterling Heights, right, reacts after he becomes a U.S. citizen.
George Malkoun of Sterling Heights, right, reacts after he becomes a U.S. citizen.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Ian Kinsler led off the third inning with his ninth home run, a high-arching shot to left that hit on top of the bullpen roof, just out of the reach of a leaping Alex Gordon.

    Andrew Romine added a two-run shot in the fourth, his career-high third of the season.

    The seventh run featured an epic, 15-pitch battle between J.D. Martinez and Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy. Martinez fouled off 11 pitches, eight with two strikes on him. One of the earlier foul balls caromed off his right foot, the same foot he sprained in spring training that landed him on disabled list.

    Trainer Kevin Rand came out to check on him, but he wanted to finish the at-bat. He fouled off five more pitches, the crowd rising with each one. Finally he slapped the 15th pitch into left field for an RBI single.

    He was replaced by Matt den Dekker.

