Detroit — Michael Fulmer was an out away from a complete-game three-hit shutout. But as these things sometimes go, the Royals messed up his masterpiece by scraping together three runs in the ninth.

But in the end, Fulmer got a much-deserved standing ovation and the Tigers won the series, beating the Royals 7-3 on Thursday.

How good was Fulmer? With two outs in the ninth, he had faced just one batter over the minimum. He had allowed three hits.

But he gave up a couple of singles, then a a two-run double by Drew Butera. A third run scored when Justin Upton dropped a third-out fly ball by Eric Hosmer.

And Justin Wilson was summoned to finish the game. Which he did with a strikeout.

Fulmer’s effort, though, shouldn’t be discounted. He didn’t allow an extra-base hit until the ninth. Three of the hits were erased on double-play balls. He struck out seven and got 11 ground-ball outs. It was his first win since June 2.

The Tigers have struggled against no-name and first-year starting pitchers throughout the season, but they did not struggle against Royals right-hander Jake Junis.

Justin Upton mashed a 434-foot three-run home run the first inning to set the tone. His 15th homer landed beyond the visitor’s bullpen in left-center field.

Ian Kinsler led off the third inning with his ninth home run, a high-arching shot to left that hit on top of the bullpen roof, just out of the reach of a leaping Alex Gordon.

Andrew Romine added a two-run shot in the fourth, his career-high third of the season.

The seventh run featured an epic, 15-pitch battle between J.D. Martinez and Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy. Martinez fouled off 11 pitches, eight with two strikes on him. One of the earlier foul balls caromed off his right foot, the same foot he sprained in spring training that landed him on disabled list.

Trainer Kevin Rand came out to check on him, but he wanted to finish the at-bat. He fouled off five more pitches, the crowd rising with each one. Finally he slapped the 15th pitch into left field for an RBI single.

He was replaced by Matt den Dekker.

