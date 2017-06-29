Beau Burrows, a 20-year-old right-hander from Texas, is on the U.S. roster for the Futures Game on July 9 in Miami. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

The Tigers’ future got a shot in the arm — or, arms — on Thursday, with pitchers Beau Burrows and Jairo Labourt earns spots in the Futures Game next month in Miami.

Burrows, a 20-year-old right-hander from Texas, is on the U.S. roster, while Labourt, a lefty from the Dominican Republic, is on the World team roster.

The game, featuring baseball’s top prospects, will be played July 9 at Marlins Park in Miami as part of the All-Star Game weekend.

Burrows, the Tigers’ first-round draft pick in 2015 (No. 22 overall) was recently promoted to Double-A Erie, where he’s 2-1 with a 5.21 ERA in four starts (19 innings). Over two levels this season, he’s 6-4 with a 2.20 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP, striking out 78 in 77.2 innings. He started the season at Single-A Lakeland.

Labourt, 23, also is in Double-A Erie after a promotion from Lakeland. , where he’s excelled in the bullpen. The reliever owns a 1.76 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 26 games over two levels, striking out 54 in 41 innings pitched, holding opponents to a .196 average. He has three saves with Erie.

Labourt was acquired from the Blue Jays in the 2015 trade involving David Price.