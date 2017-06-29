The Tigers’ future got a shot in the arm — or, arms — on Thursday, with pitchers Beau Burrows and Jairo Labourt earns spots in the Futures Game next month in Miami.
Burrows, a 20-year-old right-hander from Texas, is on the U.S. roster, while Labourt, a lefty from the Dominican Republic, is on the World team roster.
The game, featuring baseball’s top prospects, will be played July 9 at Marlins Park in Miami as part of the All-Star Game weekend.
Burrows, the Tigers’ first-round draft pick in 2015 (No. 22 overall) was recently promoted to Double-A Erie, where he’s 2-1 with a 5.21 ERA in four starts (19 innings). Over two levels this season, he’s 6-4 with a 2.20 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP, striking out 78 in 77.2 innings. He started the season at Single-A Lakeland.
Labourt, 23, also is in Double-A Erie after a promotion from Lakeland. , where he’s excelled in the bullpen. The reliever owns a 1.76 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 26 games over two levels, striking out 54 in 41 innings pitched, holding opponents to a .196 average. He has three saves with Erie.
Labourt was acquired from the Blue Jays in the 2015 trade involving David Price.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs