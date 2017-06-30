The Tigers open a four-game series with the Indians Friday at Comerica Park.
The Tigers knocked off the Royals 7-3 Thursday afternoon, taking two of three from their AL Central rival.
Right-hander Michael Fulmer (7-6) pitched brilliantly through 8⅔ innings, holding the Royals to two earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Ian Kinsler and Andrew Romine homered for Detroit.
Right-hander Anibal Sanchez (0-0) makes his third start after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo. He threw six strong innings in a no-decision 7-3 loss to San Diego where he gave up two runs on two hits in six innings.
Tigers vs. Indians
First pitch: 7:10, Comerica Park, Detroit
TV/ radio: FSD/97.1
Pitchers: Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 6.75); Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (4-9, 6.09)
Records: The Tigers are 35-43, in fourth place in the AL Central and seven games behind the first-place Indians. The Indians are 42-36.
