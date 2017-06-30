Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — It was one ugly forecast.

And early Friday evening it claimed the first game of a big weekend series between the Tigers and Indians at Comerica Park.

Rain that began a couple of hours ahead of the planned 7:10 p.m. start continued to fall, with no sign on radar that the wet stuff would soon abate.

With a day-night doubleheader already in place for Saturday at Comerica Park, the Tigers announced that Friday’s game would be quashed and made up as part of another day-night doubleheader, Sept. 1, at Comerica Park.

Anibal Sanchez will start in Saturday’s first game (1:10 p.m.) against the Indians’ Josh Tomlin.

Jordan Zimmermann will work the 7:10 p.m. game against Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco.

The Tigers will carry on with plans to bring aboard Matthew Boyd after his call-up from Triple-A Toledo. Boyd, a left-hander who earlier this year worked in the Tigers rotation, will be on hand Saturday as a long reliever.

INDIANS AT TIGERS

First pitches: Game 1 at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Game 2 at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Game 1 on FSD; Game 2 on FOX; both games on 97.1

Scouting report

Game 1

RHP Josh Tomlin, Indians (4-9, 6.09): Tomlin has had a rough 2017. He still fires strikes with the best of them, walking only a batter every nine innings. But he has been hit hard this season, which isn’t a great trait to take against a good-hitting Detroit team.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, Tigers (0-0, 6.75): Did a difficult thing for an established star pitcher: Agreed to return to Triple A for some refurbishing, which might well have worked. Pitched well in his first two starts since returning to the Tigers. Indians will be a tough challenge.

Game 2

RHP Carlos Carrasco, Indians (8-3, 3.67): Tough customer and simply a very good pitcher. More than a strikeout per inning, and apart from a bad last outing against the Rangers, a good bet to hold an opposing lineup to a couple of runs or so.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, Tigers (5-5, 5.53): Seems to be moving steadily into Zimmermann mode, which means a man with his skill and moxie should provide regular quality starts. It’s always about his slider: Is it there today?