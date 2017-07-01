Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar, center, gets between Carlos Santana, left wearing helmet, and some Tigers players after Santana's jersey is hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — There were ideas hatching among Detroit’s baseball camp Saturday afternoon that the Tigers might be headed for a July run. And, just maybe, to sudden life as a playoff contender.

It could all yet happen. But after a bad sixth inning Saturday evening at Comerica Park, where Jordan Zimmermann’s apparent prize start blew up in the span of six batters, reality again stuck its toe through the door after the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Tigers and a split of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader.

The Tigers won the first game, 7-4, with back-to-back homers from J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera, firing up a Tigers fan base hungry for a summer of something other than trade talk.

But after the Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in Saturday evening’s follow-up, and as Zimmermann was pitching a jewel of a game, everything exploded. For the Tigers. And for Zimmermann, who way too often can’t seem to keep pitches from sailing into the seats.

BOX SCORE: Indians 4, Tigers 1

He had allowed only one hit, a ground single heading into the sixth, when the Indians began to roll over him like rapidly advancing storm clouds.

A ground single, an opposite-field double, a ground-out RBI, another single, and the Indians suddenly were on top, 2-1.

One pitch later it was 4-1 after their deadly rookie third baseman, Jose Ramirez, attacked a first-pitch fastball from Zimmermann and mashed it on a long, sky-scraping arc beyond the Belle Tire sign at the rear of the right-field tunnel.

Zimmermann was gone. What had seemed like a sure quality start, or maybe something even more prize-worthy, suddenly became his sixth loss of the season. He also has allowed 21 home runs this season, fourth-most in the league, which isn’t a number you care to carry alongside an ERA of 5.58.

The Tigers did pretty much the opposite against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco.

They had only four hits against a wickedly good right-hander. They scored their run in the second when Nick Castellanos, following his three-hit (including a triple) game in Saturday’s opener, doubled to left-center and later scored on Mikie Mahtook’s check-swing single to right.

The Tigers are back among baseball’s more depressed teams, from a standings perspective, as they take a 36-44 record and their fourth-place status into Sunday’s series finale against the Indians.

Justin Verlander will work against Mike Clevinger in a 1:10 p.m. tangle.

