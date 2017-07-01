Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton, who through the month of June was the Tigers’ hottest hitter, was a late scratch from the lineup in Game 1 Saturday. (Photo: Lon Horwedel / AP)

Detroit — Justin Upton, who through the month of June was the Tigers’ hottest hitter, was a late scratch from the lineup in Game 1 Saturday.

The Tigers said he was removed due to soreness in his right side. They didn’t specifically say it was an oblique issue.

J.D. Martinez, who was initially sitting out, was reinstated in the lineup, taking Upton’s third spot in the batting order. Matt den Dekker, slated to start in right field, moved over to left. It was his first start since being called up from Toledo.

Upton reached base in 23 of the 25 games he played in June. He hit .305 with a .934 OPS, with seven doubles, six home runs and 27 RBIs in the month. The 27 RBIs were tied for second most in the Major Leagues.