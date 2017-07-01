Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera, right, receives congratulations from third base coach Dave Clark (25) after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Associated Press)

Detroit — One rung at a time.

The Tigers, with their June swoon, have dug quite a hole for themselves. But they seem resolute on climbing out. The 7-4 win over the Indians in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday was their fourth win in five games.

And they did it with some spit and grit.

After blowing a three-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, they took it right back with three in the bottom of the seventh off Indians set-up reliever Bryan Shaw.

BOX SCORE: Game 1; Tigers 7, Indians 4

Nick Castellanos, who had three hits, spanked an RBI triple to the right-center field gap to break the 4-4 tie. Mikie Mahtook, after fighting out of a two-strike hole, brought Castellanos home with a single and James McCann singled home the third run.

Castellanos ended up a home run shy of the cycle.

Bruce Rondon and Justin Wilson locked it down, pitching scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively. It was save No. 8 for Wilson.

This one, though, turned on a dime. The Tigers were in control, leading 4-1 with Anibal Sanchez cruising through six innings allowing only two hits.

Then came the seventh.

With one out, Sanchez gave up a ringing double to Jose Ramirez and an RBI single by Lonnie Chisenhall. It was the most solid contact Sanchez had allowed all game, and at 102 pitches, manager Brad Ausmus went to the bullpen.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf came in and turned switch-hitter Carlos Santana around to his least-productive side of the plate, right-handed. But Stumpf fell behind 3-0 and Santana then whacked the third straight fastball he saw — on a 3-2 count — and sent it over the wall in right-center field.

Tie game — 4-4.

Just a few minutes before that, Sanchez was walking off the field to a standing ovation — a fitting tribute considering all that he’s endured the past couple of seasons. This was his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo, and he befuddled the Indians with his assortment of breaking balls and varied off-speed pitches.

Through six innings he allowed two hits — both in the third inning. In one stretch between the third and sixth innings, he retired 10 of 11, the only blemish a one-out walk in the fourth.

He yielded a run in the third after an opposite-field, off-the-end-of-the-bat double by Yan Gomes bounced off the foul line in right and put runners on second and third. The run scored on a sacrifice fly by Jason Kipnis.

Nine of Sanchez’s first 12 pitches were well-located fastballs, 90-92 mph. His ability to command the fastball unlocked the rest of his arsenal. Between his curve ball, slider split-fingered fastball and change-up, Sanchez’s velocity range was 63 mph on a curve ball, to 92 mph.

For most of the game, he had the Indians hitting off their front foot, as evidenced by the 12 weak fly balls or pop ups.

In his three starts since coming back, Sanchez has posted a 3.12 ERA.

The Tigers had built the lead with a four-run uprising of Indians starter Josh Tomlin in the third and fourth innings. J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back home runs in the third – No. 14 for Martinez and 11 for Cabrera, who has hit three in his last four games.

Jose Iglesias then rapped a two-run double in the fourth.

