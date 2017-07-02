Called up last April, Michael Fulmer cruised through a magical first season, which was culminated by winning the American League Rookie of the Year award. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — This is all moving pretty fast for Michael Fulmer. He’s OK with it, mind you, thrilled by it, truthfully. Still, he might need to catch his breath.

“It’s a blessing, it truly is,” said Fulmer, who was selected Sunday as the Tigers’ lone representative to the All-Star Game in Miami. “I didn’t think much about it until Brad (Ausmus) told me earlier today. Just to have the respect and votes from my peers and coaches and analysts and whoever else — it’s an honor to be able to represent this team.”

This is a guy who did not even make the Tigers’ 25-man roster out of spring training last season. Called up last April, he cruised through a magical first season, which was culminated by winning the American League Rookie of the Year award.

And now, his first All-Star Game.

“Not even in my dreams,” he said. “This past year and a half is what I’ve been thinking about my whole life — just not on this scale. When I heard the news, I was shocked by it. But the outpouring of support from my teammates — they all congratulated me and said they were happy for me — that was great.”

Ausmus said he was hoping Justin Upton or Alex Avila might have also been selected, but he was thrilled for Fulmer.

“He’s been by far our most consistent pitcher,” he said. “Last year I thought he deserved to go but he wasn’t well-known. This year, everybody in baseball is aware of who he is, being the American League Rookie of the Year and having a winning season.

“He’s picked up right where he left off. He’s more than deserving.”

The question is, will he be able to pitch in the game? He has two more starts before the break, Tuesday against the Giants and Sunday in Cleveland. Typically, starters who pitch on Sunday don’t pitch in the All-Star game.

“It would be my bullpen day,” Fulmer said. “So maybe I can get an inning.”

That will be determined later. Ausmus said the Tigers rotation wasn’t set in stone.

“I don’t think about stuff like this (being an All-Star),” Fulmer said. “I think about winning games and getting ready for my next start. I have two more before the break and I am thinking about those first. I’ve just never saw myself in this situation.”

Fulmer is 7-6 this season with a 3.19 ERA and 1.131 WHIP.

“I don’t know what to expect,” he said of the experience. “I watch it on TV every year, but to be able to be part of the festivities and be around all those stars, it’s going to be something I never forget.”

