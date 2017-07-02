Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers heads for the dugout after being pulled during the fourth inning Sunday. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

Detroit – Maybe this wasn’t the Tigers’ rock-bottom moment. Who knows? There is still half a season to play. Maybe they will re-gather, again, and make a push.

But even an optimist would be hard-pressed to witness how completely things fell apart in this series against Central Division-rival Cleveland and not see it as black Sunday -- regardless of their too-little-too-late flurry in the ninth.

With No. 1 starter Justin Verlander on the mound against fledgling right-hander Mike Clevinger, and the team showing a glimmer of life winning four of six, the Tigers were poised to win their second straight division series.

And then the ground opened and the Tigers fell through.

The Indians pounded Verlander, KO’d him in the fourth inning, and blew the Tigers away 11-8, taking two out of three and leaving an eight-game spread between two teams headed in opposite directions. Don't be fooled by the score. It was 11-2 entering the ninth.

BOX SCORE: Indians 11, Tigers 8

The Tigers’ 36-45 record is their worst after 81 games since 2003.

It was evident by the second inning that Verlander wasn’t sharp. He didn’t get a swing-and-miss until his 33rd pitch. He needed 36 pitches to get through the second inning. He got ahead of hitters but couldn’t put them away.

Uncharacteristic, to be sure. He wound up lasting 3.1 innings, tagged for seven runs on nine hits, three walks and – for the first time since May 4, 2007 – no strikeouts.

Verlander had posted at least one strikeout in 331 straight starts, the longest active streak in the big leagues and tied with Curt Schilling for the sixth longest going back to 1913.

That streak went up in the same flame that consumed whatever momentum the Tigers had been building.

Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run home run to get the barrage started. He won a nine-pitch battle, fouling off four two-strike pitches before smashing a breaking ball over the fence in right field.

The Indians loaded the bases after that, but Verlander wriggled out of it. And he got the first two hitters in the third.

But he hung a 1-2 slider to Jose Ramirez, who bashed his first of two line-drive home runs to right field. Carlos Santana, winning another long battle, laced an RBI double later in the inning.

Verlander was done after four of the first five batters reached against him in the fourth inning. He was pulled after allowing an RBI single to Edwin Encarnacion.

Left-hander Chad Bell entered and allowed a three-run blast to Ramirez to complete Verlander’s ugly stat line.

Encarnacion tripled and Santana doubled in a three-run sixth inning off Bell, as well. Encarnacion, for the first time in his career, tripled and stole a base in the same game.

The stolen base told the tale of the day for the Tigers. He thought a double steal was on. He took off for second, but the runner on second, Michael Brantley, was still there. When catcher Alex Avila threw to second, Brantley broke to third and Jose Iglesias’ throw was late.

Both runners were safe.

The Tigers, meanwhile, didn’t offer any offensive push-back. Clevinger walked the bases loaded in the first inning, but got Victor Martinez to fly out to end the threat. From that point on, he wasn’t much threatened.

Playing without Justin Upton (soreness in his right side) and Ian Kinsler (rest), they had two hits in six innings against Clevinger – both by J.D. Martinez. The lone run came in the third, an RBI double by Martinez.

Clevinger walked five of the first 15 batters he faced, and the Tigers could convert only one into a run.

James McCann, who entered the game in the seventh, singled home the second run, an unearned run, off reliever Nick Goody in the seventh and added a three-run home run off Boone Logan in a six-run ninth. Nick Castellanos also slugged a two-run home run in the ninth.

The Indians had to use three relievers to close it out.

Twitter @cmccosky