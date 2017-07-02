John Hicks is 27 and in the spring of 2016 was a waiver-claim by the Tigers after time with the Twins and the Mariners, who drafted him in the fourth round (University of Virginia) in 2011. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

TRIPLE A TOLEDO

Who’s hot …

John Hicks, C: This guy deserves some sort of postseason award. Some kind of recognition for being pulled like a yo-yo, back and forth, Toledo to Detroit, Detroit to Toledo, and all he does is prove he can hit wherever he plays. In his last nine games for the Mud Hens – which extends from late May into this weekend — Hicks is 12-for-37 with a home run. He is 27 and in the spring of 2016 was a waiver-claim by the Tigers after time with the Twins and the Mariners, who drafted him in the fourth round (University of Virginia) in 2011.

Jason Krizan, OF: Let it be acknowledged, penitently, that Krizan has been a tad overlooked this season. He is batting .368 in his last 10 games and is at .283 with a .776 OPS in 57 games for the Mud Hens. Krizan just turned 28, bats left-handed, and was an eighth-round pick in 2011 (Dallas Baptist).

Jeff Ferrell, RH reliever: It never wavers with Farrell. He comes in. He pitches an inning. He strikes out a batter or two. He might give up a hit. But he always seems to pitch a scoreless frame. On the season (24 games at Toledo, eight at Erie): 4-0 record, 1.45 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 19 hits in 37 1/3 innings, 43 strikeouts, 10 walks. Ferrell isn’t on the 40-man roster, so a call-up gets complicated. But his time probably is coming. He’s 26, 6-foot-4, 205, and was a 26th-round pick in 2010 (Pitt Community College). He pitched briefly for the Tigers in 2016.

And who’s not …

Victor Alcantara, RH reliever: Hasn’t been a smooth ride for Alcantara since he was bumped from Erie to Toledo. Eight games, 5.06 ERA, 18 hits in 16 innings, nine walks, two hit batters. Alcantara is 24 and was the Tigers’ payoff when they dealt Cameron Maybin to the Angels.

DOUBLE A ERIE

Who’s hot …

Christin Stewart, LF: Heating up with his batting average to match all that steady power. Stewart is ripping the ball (.425) in his last 10 games. He already has 18 homers on the year (79 games) and carries a .911 OPS. He is only two years out of the University of Tennessee, at which point the Tigers made him a first-round pick. He bats left-handed, is 6-foot, 205.

Mike Gerber, OF: Back in his typical groove, Gerber is batting .364 in his last 10 games and is at .292, with an .811 OPS, for the season. You’ll see him at spring camp in 2018 and very likely in Detroit at some point next year. He is 6-foot, 190, bats left-handed and three years ago was a 15th-round pick (Creighton).

Dominic Ficociello, 1B: He’s swinging .368 in his last 10 games, with a home run. On the season: .299, with a .767 OPS. Showed all kinds of switch-hitting power during the Grapefruit League season, which means it’s there. Ficociello is 25, runs big at 6-4, 205, and was a 14th-round grab by the Tigers in 2013 (University of Arkansas).

Bryan Garcia, RH reliever: Another of those guys you can expect to see in big-league camp in March, and very likely, at Comerica Park sometime in 2018. He was a sixth-round pick a year ago out of the University of Miami and has been a fifth-gear racer since he signed, cruising through four levels of the Tigers farm. For these reasons, documented by his time at Erie: six games, no runs, eight innings, two hits, eight strikeouts, three walks. He is 22, and is 6-1, 203.

And who’s not …

SeaWolves, like most of the Tigers’ farm stops, have been playing crowd-pleasing baseball for manager Lance Parrish. Happy Fourth. No indictments this week.

SINGLE A LAKELAND

Who’s hot …

Dustin Frailey, OF: This guy won’t quit. Now batting .400 in his last 10 games, .360 with an .895 OPS in 25 games since he hooked on with the Flying Tigers last month. Frailey was a 19th-round pick a year ago (Cal-State Bakersfield). He is 23, is 5-10, 180, and bats right-handed.

Kyle Dowdy, RH starter: He has a good fastball that can cut into the mid-90s and a 12th-round draft pedigree (University of Houston) from 2016. He’s been solid all season for the Flying Tigers: 15 games, 12 starts, 2.55 ERA, 1.15 WHIP. Dowdy is 6-1, 195.

Matt Hall, LH starter: Not many guys can pitch off their curveball and put batters in lockdown mode. But that can happen with Hall, who in his last five starts hasn’t allowed a run. He has a 31-inning scoreless stretch going, during which Hall, 23, has allowed 19 hits, struck out 33, and walked 10. He is a former NCAA strikeout champion whom the Tigers plucked in the sixth round of the 2015 draft (Missouri State).

And who’s not …

Same story as at Erie. They’ve been winning with frequency. Somber critiques are postponed for at least a week.

SINGLE A WEST MICHIGAN

Who’s hot …

Zac Houston, RH reliever: A single run allowed in his last eight games. Houston was an 11th-rounder in 2016 (Mississippi State) and is a big ’un at 6-5, 250. In his last six games (12 2/3 innings), Houston has been nicked for only two hits, while striking out — yes — 25 batters and walking only three. One to follow, for sure.

And who’s not …

Danny Woodrow, OF: His outfield buddies departed for Single A Lakeland and Woodrow hasn’t been quite the same: .146 in his last 10 games. Woodrow was a 12th-round pick in 2016 (Creighton).

SINGLE A CONNECTICUT

Who’s hot …

Reynaldo Rivera, 1B: He, of course, was the Tigers’ hitting thunderbolt in last month’s draft and hasn’t disappointed anyone in his first nine games at Connecticut: three doubles, one home run, eight walks, a .296 batting average, .474 on-base percentage, and a .992 OPS. He is only 20 years old, bats left-handed, and buys his clothes at big men’s stores, thanks to that 6-6, 250 frame.

Wladimir Pinto, RH reliever: He was known as one to watch, even before the season began, and even if he is only 19. Pinto, who is one of the Tigers’ prizes out of Maracay, Venezuela, has worked three games for the Tigers, spanning 3 1/3 innings, minus a hit, while striking out seven and walking zero. Pinto is 5-11, 170.

And who’s not …

Too early, way too early, to hand out Must Improve marks for the short-season Tigers, who just got rolling a couple of weeks ago.

