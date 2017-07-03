The Tigers went heavy on college athletes in their first 10 picks in the 2017 Major League Draft. They also, apparently, went heavy on high-character kids. The Detroit News' Tony Paul talked with each of the top picks for a series of in-depth profiles, not just their life on the field, but away from it, as well.
Nine of the top 10 picks have signed and begun their professional careers, with first-rounder Alex Faedo in Detroit on Monday to start negotiations on his contract.
Below, you'll find each of the draft profiles.
* First round: Humble Alex Faedo keeps focus on World Series-champion Gators
* Second round:JUCO slugger Reynaldo Rivera's 'impact' too much to pass up
* Third round:Tigers see Jordan Morgan as a 'can't-miss' major-league catcher
* Fourth round: JUCO pitcher Gio Arriera emerges seemingly out of nowhere
* Fifth round: High-school catcher Sam McMillan knows late Dad would be proud
* Sixth round: Single mother's many sacrifices led Dane Myers to the Tigers
* Seventh round:Brad Bass wants to start, after successful relief career at ND
* Eighth round: After being booted off college team, Max Green gets new lease on life
* Ninth round:Outfielder Luke Burch makes big leap, from Division II to MLB Draft
* 10th round:Tigers get a good read on Garrett McCain, a studious outfielder
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs