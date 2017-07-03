Three more prospects, all from the Dominican Republic, were signed Monday by the Tigers on the second day that international players could finalize contracts with big-league teams.

The three players, all 16 years of age, and all from Santo Domingo, are:

■ Yoneiry Acevedo, a switch-hitting shortstop, who is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds;

■ Jose Rodriguez, an outfielder who bats right-handed and who is on the bigger side at 6-1, 170, and;

■ shortstop Kevin Nivar, who also bats right-handed and who is 5-10, 170.

Acevedo is considered to have the typical collection of shortstop skills: sharp glove, strong arm, and is viewed by Tigers scouts as a line-drive hitter.

Rodriguez is more of a prototypical corner outfielder, with power, average speed, and an average arm.

Nivar has good bat speed, say Tigers scouts, and is more likely a top-of-the-order bat, as much as can be projected for players so young.

The Tigers have been tied to a pair of Venezuelan shortstops, Alvaro Gonzalez and Carlos Irigoyen. But contracts for each teen haven’t yet been finalized, which is not viewed as an uncommon event so early in a signing period that extends until next June.

