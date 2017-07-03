Tigers' top pick Alex Faedo was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. (Photo: John Raoux, Associated Press)

Tigers first-round draft pick Alex Faedo has arrived in Detroit to get acquainted with the ball club's front office.

He expects to sign his first professional contract Wednesday, he told The News.

Faedo, a right-hander from the World Series-champion Florida Gators, should get right around slot value, or $3,214,600. The Tigers don't have much wiggle room in their allotted draft pool to give him much more, after signing their other nine top-10-round picks.

Faedo, likewise, doesn't have a ton of negotiation flexibility. He's made it clear he plans to sign, and if he would return to Florida for his senior season, he would have almost no bargaining power next year.

The Tigers are expected to welcome Faedo to Comerica Park on Tuesday for the opener of a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

Faedo, 21, recently led Florida to its first championship, and was named College World Series Most Outstanding Player after two outstanding starts — in which he pitched into the eighth inning both times, struck out 11 both times, and didn't allow a run.

For the season, Faedo (6-foot-5, 220 pounds), a Tampa, Fla., native, was 9-2 with a 2.26 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 123.2 innings. He also recorded one save, in the NCAA Super Regional clincher.

Given his relatively heavy workload in college this year, the Tigers may not rush him off to a minor-league outpost, and even when they give him his assignment, he could pitch in relief or on a pitch count.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984