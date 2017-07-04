Daniel Norris (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit – A quick trip around the clubhouse prior to the Tigers-Giants holiday matinee Tuesday.

Daniel Norris, who threw briefly on flat ground before the game, was given an extra day between starts. The actual reason for pushing him back was to allow Michael Fulmer two starts before the All-Star break.

But it was good for Norris, too – an extra day to clear away any lingering demons from a forgettable month of June.

“I’ve been working on a lot of things and I think I just have to simplify it,” Norris said after his last start, in which he gave up a couple of mammoth home runs and didn’t survive the fifth inning against the Royals. “Just go out and throw the baseball. I’ve been thinking about it too much right now. I’ve got to trust my stuff and get ahead of guys and put them away when I can.”

That, as manager Brad Ausmus said, is what the team has been preaching to him for two years.

“He wants to be so good so fast,” Ausmus said. “We’ve always told him, ‘If you can get out of your own way, you could be really good – you’ve got the stuff.’ But sometimes it’s easier said than done.”

Norris has given up 10 runs in his last 9.2 innings. In the month of June, he gave up 18 runs and had a 1.650 WHIP in 24.2 innings. Also odd, he’s had trouble with left-handed hitters all year – .301, .603 slugging.

“The main thing is being able to repeat his delivery and release point,” Ausmus said. “When your release point is all over the place, you can’t repeat your pitches and you can’t control your pitches.”

Looming for Norris is the possibility of a get-well stint in Toledo, where left-hander Matthew Boyd continues to pitch extremely well. But that is a topic Ausmus won’t discuss publicly.

“Talking about that isn’t going to unclutter his head,” he said. “So, I am not going to talk about that.”

That’s a good idea

After his last start, an 8.2-inning gem against the Royals, Fulmer came to Ausmus with the idea of moving up his next start one day.

“He came to us and said he’d rather go twice before the break, as opposed to going once and then having a long layoff,” Ausmus said. “We thought about it for about 10 seconds and said, ‘Yeah, that’s a pretty good idea.’”

Thus, Fulmer started against the Giants Tuesday and Norris will pitch Wednesday.

The possible downside to it: Fulmer may not be available to pitch in the All-Star Game, depending how long and how stressful his outing is Sunday night in Cleveland.

“We will communicate with Major League Baseball,” Ausmus said. “One, if we don’t want him throwing and two, if he did pitch in the game, what would be the pitch count. We will do that Sunday night – a little late, but we can’t control that.”

Fulmer presently is the Tigers’ lone representative in the All-Star Game.

Fulmer’s curve ball

Maybe you noticed that Fulmer unveiled a curve ball for the first time against the Royals. He threw two of them, both in the ninth inning.

“One was almost a double down the right-field line and the other got yanked foul,” Ausmus said, with a chuckle. “The early returns are sketchy.”

Fulmer, whose primary secondary pitches are a slider and change-up, has been toying with a curve during his bullpen sessions. This was the first time he’s thrown it in a game.

“It’s good to test things out,” Ausmus said. “It’s one way pitchers adjust to hitters, by adding a pitch the hitters haven’t seen. Pitchers who have lengthy careers usually add a pitch or tinker with a pitch at some point.”

Outfield shakeup soon?

There could be an outfield shuffle coming soon. Alex Presley (concussion) was cleared for baseball activity before the game Tuesday. He is out of the protocol. The Tigers will soon have to make a decision whether to activate him or send him to Toledo.

Matt den Dekker is currently serving as the fourth outfielder.

Jim Adduci (oblique) is continuing on his rehab assignment in Toledo. He has accrued 25 at-bats (with four hits) in Toledo. The Tigers want him to get between 40-50. He has made two starts in center field, as well.

