Detroit – Manager Brad Ausmus was asked before the game what the Detroit Tigers could do to change their karma.

“The one thing that changes karma is winning,” he said. “All you have to do is win a few games. We seem to get going in that direction and we take a step back. … We’ve got six games before the break – we’ve to do something before the break.”

They took another step “in that direction” Tuesday.

Justin Upton, back in the lineup after missing three games with soreness in his right side, laced a two-out, two-run single off reliever George Kontos in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and send the Tigers to a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

All-Star Michael Fulmer, who surrendered a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh, shut the Giants down in the eighth and earned his eighth win of the season.

Justin Wilson locked down the ninth.

Of concern, though, Miguel Cabrera came out of the game after the sixth inning with tightness in his right hip.

A 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning seemed comfortable given how Fulmer was throwing. At that point, he’d allowed two hits and retired 10 straight. But with one out, he gave up a double to Brandon Belt, followed by a game-tying two-run home run to Brandon Crawford.

It was the second home run allowed by Fulmer in the game. The first, a monstrous solo homer to right-center in the first inning by Hunter Pence, snapped his MLB-best homer-less streak of 73.2 innings.

He hadn’t allowed a home run since April 29.

It was an odd start for Fulmer. He seemed out of sorts early, missing his location and falling behind hitters. Both home runs came on 2-0 pitches. He was also getting hit hard. The Giants hit four fly outs to the warning track in the first three innings.

But, he settled in nicely, allowing only a walk and a single from the second through the sixth. His most impressive inning might have been the 1-2-3 eighth – he quickly dispatched the top of the Giants’ batting order.

For the Tigers, Victor Martinez, 2-for-20 since coming off the disabled list, kick-started the offense with a home run, single and two RBIs off Giants starter Matt Cain. The home run, a liner into the seats in right, was his first since May 31.

Upton had two doubles, a walk and the game-winning single.

The Tigers opened the bottom of the seventh with singles by Nick Castellanos and Mikie Mahtook, off Cain. After Jose Iglesias' failed sacrifice bunt, Kontos came in and got Ian Kinsler on a fly to right. Alex Avila kept the inning alive, and loaded the bases, with an infield hit into the Giants' shifted defense.

Upton ripped a 2-0 pitch into left field.

