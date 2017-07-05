Giants 5, Tigers 4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, in navy, talks with
Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, in navy, talks with pitcher Daniel Norris, left, and catcher James McCann in the fourth inning. Norris ended up pitching four innings in the 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park on July 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler catches a fly ball
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler catches a fly ball in foul territory off the bat of Giants' Hunter Pence in the first inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris works in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris works in the first inning. Detroit Tigers vs San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris fields a bunt in the third
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris fields a bunt in the third inning but has no play at first. Detroit Tigers vs San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris fields a line out off
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris fields a line out off the bat of Giants' Hunter Pence and gets the out at first but a run scores in the third inning to make it 1-0 Giants.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' pitcher Warwick Saupold works in the sixth
Tigers' pitcher Warwick Saupold works in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in the second inning.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera heads back to the dugout after
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera heads back to the dugout after a long fly out in the fourth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris works in the third inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris works in the third inning. Detroit Tigers vs San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Brandon Belt strikes out swinging in the third
Giants' Brandon Belt strikes out swinging in the third inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias makes a throw to first
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias makes a throw to first for the out on Giants' Austin Slater in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants catcher Nick Hundley makes a catch in foul territory
Giants catcher Nick Hundley makes a catch in foul territory to end the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) congratulates Miguel
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) congratulates Miguel Cabrera after Cabrera scores on a single by Victor Martinez in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Ian Kinsler singles to score Victor Martinez
Tigers' Ian Kinsler singles to score Victor Martinez to make it 5-3 in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers Nicholas Castellanos hits a sacrifice fly that
Tigers Nicholas Castellanos hits a sacrifice fly that scores Mikie Mahtook to make it 5-4 Giants in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Bruce Rondon works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Bruce Rondon works in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in the dugout while the Tigers
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in the dugout while the Tigers trail 5-4 in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the ninth inning.
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos makes the
Tigers third baseman Nicholas Castellanos makes the throw to first base to get the second out of a double play to end the top of the ninth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles to
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez singles to score Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez in the seventh inning to make it 5-2 Giants.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers first round draft pick Alex Faedo, center, sits
Tigers first round draft pick Alex Faedo, center, sits in the dugout for a photo with his brothers, Chase, right, and Jake, left. Detroit Tigers vs San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 5, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    5 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The change-up used to be a major weapon for Justin Verlander. But, sometime around the middle of last season — about the time he refashioned his slider — he lost the feel for it.

    He misses it and is working to bring it back.

    “I worked on it some today,” he said after throwing his between-starts bullpen Wednesday. “I’ve been working on it the last few starts. It hasn’t been a pitch I’ve really trusted. You get into a situation and you don’t want to get beat with your fourth-best pitch.”

    There have been times, especially in starts like his last one against the Indians, when he was getting hit around, that he wished he had it in his bag.

    “Oh, for sure,” he said. “But not throwing it (for so long) — you need to throw it in a game and get a feel for it and get comfortable with it.”

    According to Brooks Baseball, he’s throwing the change-up just 4.7 percent of the time this season. Last year, he threw it 8.5 percent of the time and just 9.4 percent of the time in 2015. The last time he truly trusted the pitch was in 2014, when he threw it 13 percent of the time.

    Why did he go away from it?

    “The change-up was the only thing getting hit, so why would you throw the pitch that was getting hit?” he said. “That used to be a very effective pitch for me. Right now, it’s fallen by the wayside. Last year, I worked so extensively on the slider, I lost the feel for it.”

    He is encouraged, though, by how the bullpen sessions have gone.

    Trade chatter just background noise to Verlander — for now

    “It’s a pitch that throughout the remainder of the season I’d like to get a little more comfortable with,” he said. “I’ve worked on it, pretty extensively.”

    Manager Brad Ausmus watched Verlander’s bullpen session on Wednesday.

    “It’d be an asset for sure,” Ausmus said of Verlander regaining his change-up. “Anytime you add a pitch, it’s an asset. But this is a pitch that got away from him and he’s trying to rediscover it.”

    Ausmus added though, not having a change-up isn’t the cause of Verlander’s inconsistency this season, nor would regaining it be the sole solution.

    “He didn’t have the change-up last year, either,” he said. “And he was pretty good.”

    Around the horn 

    The Tigers activated outfielder Alex Presley from the seven-day concussion list. Matt den Dekker was sent back to Toledo.

    … Outfielder Jim Adduci (oblique) was removed from his rehab assignment and optioned to Toledo.

    Justin Upton, since May 31, has hit .533 (16-for-30) with runners in scoring position. That is tied with Cubs' Anthony Rizzo for the best in Major League Baseball. 

    Twitter: @cmccosky

    Giants at Tigers

    First pitch: 1:10 Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1

    Scouting report

    RHP Johnny Cueto (6-7, 4.26), Giants: The Tigers haven’t faced him since 2015, and they were glad to be rid of him. In five starts against him, the Tigers hit .227 with just one home run. He posted a 0.997 WHIP in those outings. He’s scuffled some this year, though he’s been better lately (2.84 ERA, .246 opponent’s average in his last three).

    RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 6.34), Tigers: He’s writing one heck of a comeback story. In his three starts since rejoining the rotation, opponents are hitting .186 off him with a .254 slugging an .559 OPS. He was tagged for nine homers in his first 21 innings this year, just one in his last 17.1.

    5 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE