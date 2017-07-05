Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers will try to win consecutive games as they continue their three-game interleague series with the Giants tonight at Comerica Park.

Tuesday, Justin Upton provided the offensive fireworks with a pair of doubles and a two-run single in the seventh to break a 3-3 deadlock. Tigers starter Michael Fulmer overcame a sluggish start — giving up his first home run since April 29 to Hunter Pence in the first — and held the visitors to three earned runs on five hits in eight innings to raise his record to 8-6.

Reliever Justin Wilson pitched an immaculate ninth to earn his ninth save.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera left in the seventh after experiencing tightness right lower back and hip area but told MLB.com he expects to play tonight.

Leading off for Giants tonight in center fielder Gorkys Hernandez, a onetime prized Tigers prospect who never reached the majors while with Detroit. He's played for three different major-league teams in parts of four seasons.

GIANTS AT TIGERS

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Records: The Tigers are 37-45, in fourth place in the AL Central and 7 games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians. The Giants are 33-52, in last place in the NL West and 22.5 games back of the first-place Dodgers.

GIANTS LINEUP

1. Gorkys Hernandez, CF

2. Brandon Belt, 1B

3. Hunter Pence, RF

4. Buster Posey, DH

5. Jae-Gyun Hwang, 3B

6. Brandon Crawford, SS

7. Austin Slater, LF

8. Nick Hundley, C

9. Kelby Tomlinson, 2B

SP: Ty Blach, LHP

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Nick Castellanos, 3B

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Mikie Mahtook, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

SP: Daniel Norris, LHP

