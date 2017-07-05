Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, in navy, talks with pitcher Daniel Norris, left, and catcher James McCann in the fourth inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — It’s just not happening right now for Daniel Norris. He’s in the baseball equivalent of quicksand — the harder he tries, the deeper he sinks.

Whether the Tigers think a get-well stint at Triple-A Toledo is the answer remains to be seen.

Norris on Wednesday endured his third straight rough start. He lasted four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Tigers’ 5-4 loss to the Giants. He has now given up five runs in his last three starts.

The Tigers very nearly took him off the hook, though.

Trailing 5-0, and after being stymied for six innings by Giants soft-tossing lefty Ty Blach — limited to three well-spaced singles — they broke out for four runs in the seventh inning.

Miguel Cabrera led off with his second single of the game and went to third on a double by J.D. Martinez.

Victor Martinez brought them both home, bouncing the 1,998th hit of his career up the middle. That ended Blach’s night.

Next came a parade of three Giants relievers. A bases-loaded, infield single by Ian Kinsler scored the third run and a sacrifice fly by Nick Castellanos the fourth. Reliever Cory Gearrin struck out Justin Upton with two on to end the inning.

It also ended the Tigers scoring.

Victor Martinez laced a double with two outs in the eighth — he’s one hit shy of 2,000 — but right-hander Hunter Strickland struck out Mikie Mahtook to end the inning.

In the ninth, Giants closer Sam Dyson dispatched Alex Avila, Jose Iglesias and Kinsler on seven pitches.

Back to Norris.

Throughout this recent stretch, going back to the start of June, his primary issue has been commanding his pitching. He’s too often working behind in counts and too often not able to make a quality pitch in a key situation.

Of his 70 pitches Wednesday, only 44 were strikes. He walked two (plus two intentional walks) but he was consistently behind hitters. Four of the five runs came on two-out hits.

He also contributed to his demise with a couple of defensive misplays. In a two-run third inning, he fielded a bunt from former Tigers’ prospect Gorkys Hernandez and held the ball. Nobody covered first — so he had no play there -- but he may have had one at second base.

Then, after a wild pitch and a stolen base, Hunter Pence hit a liner back up the middle. Norris flagged it, but couldn’t hang on. He picked it up and checked the runner at third — but not long enough.

As soon as he threw to first, the runner (Kelby Tomlinson) broke for home and scored.

Jae-Gyun Hwang singled home the second run.

In the fourth, Nick Hundley spanked a 3-0 pitch for double. After a walk to Tomlinson, Norris got Hernandez for the second out. But a single by Brandon Belt (on a 2-1 pitch) scored one run and a triple by Pence (1-0 fastball) scored two more.

That was it for Norris.

Once again, though, Warwick Saupold came in and stopped the bleeding. He shut the Giants down for three innings, on just one hit. He’s allowed one earned run in his last 15 innings.

Bruce Rondon and Shane Greene pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings.



