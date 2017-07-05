Pitcher Alex Faedo, the Tigers’ first-round draft pick arrived in Detroit on Monday, and took his physical and signed on Independence Day, the Tigers have confirmed. (Photo: Nati Harnik / Associated Press)

Alex Faedo celebrated the holiday in grand fashion Tuesday, signing his first professional contract — for a bonus worth more than $3 million.

The Tigers’ first-round draft pick arrived in Detroit on Monday, and took his physical and signed on Independence Day, the Tigers have confirmed.

He will meet with the media at Comerica Park on Wednesday afternoon.

He’s not expected to start his pro career until next season, after being the workhorse on the College World Series-champion Florida Gators staff. Faedo, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander, racked up 123.2 innings, striking out 157 and walking 42. He was 9-2 with a 2.26 ERA, and was Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series, with two stellar starts that saw him strike out 22 and allow no runs.

Florida beat LSU in two games in the championship series.

With Faedo, 21, in the fold, the Tigers now have signed 30 of 40 draft picks, including each of their top 13.

The No. 14 pick, is a high-school center fielder from Arizona, Antoine Mistico, who grades out in the 99th percentile with his speed. According to the Arizona Republic, he didn’t start playing baseball until his freshman year, and has no Division I offers so he signed with Scottsdale Community College. The maximum bonus he can receive is $100,000 without the Tigers paying a penalty.

Mistico was the second prep player the Tigers took in this year’s draft; the other was Florida high-school catcher Sam McMillan, a fifth-rounder who signed for well over slot, at $1 million.

