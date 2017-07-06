Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez goes for another good start Thursday against the Giants. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers and San Francisco Giants wrap up their three-game series Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Detroit won Game 1, and San Francisco took Game 2. This completes the home stand for the Tigers, who then are off to Cleveland for a weekend series before the All-Star break.

First pitch for today's game is at 1:10, and it'll be on Fox Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM),.

LINEUPS

Giants (34-52)

1. Denard Span, CF

2. Joe Panik, 2B

3. Hunter Pence, DH

4. Buster Posey, C

5. Brandon Belt, 1B

6. Jae-gyun Hwang, 3B

7. Brandon Crawford, SS

8. Austin Slater, LF

9. Gorkys Hernandez, RF

P. Johnny Cueto, RH

Tigers (37-46)

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, 1B

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Nick Castellanos, 3B

7. Alex Presley, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Dixon Machado, SS

P. Anibal Sanchez, RH

IN THE NEWS

Some pregame reading to get you geared up for the game:

Daniel Norris is heading to the DL; Blaine Hardy gets the callup

Woes mount for frustrated Tigers starter Daniel Norris

Wojo: Sign of times for Tigers, as Alex Faedo enters picture

Trade rumblings just 'background' noise for Justin Verlander