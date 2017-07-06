Tigers 6, Giants 2
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning of the 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 6, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the second inning.
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the second inning. Sanchez pitched six innings, allowing five hits with two earned runs and eight strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Dixon Machado hits a two-run home run in the
Tigers' Dixon Machado hits a two-run home run in the second inning for his first MLB home run.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Dixon Machado rounds the bases on two-run home
Tigers' Dixon Machado rounds the bases on two-run home run in the second inning after hitting his first MLB home run.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, congratulates Dixon Machado
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, congratulates Dixon Machado on his two-run home run in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, congratulates Dixon Machado
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, congratulates Dixon Machado on his two-run home run in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene looks in for the sign in
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene looks in for the sign in the seventh inning. Greene pitched a hitless inning with two strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez strikes out swinging in the
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez strikes out swinging in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera checks his swing in the eighth
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera checks his swing in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Home plate umpire Marty Foster calls a third strike
Home plate umpire Marty Foster calls a third strike on Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Bruce Rondon works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Bruce Rondon works in the eighth inning. Rondon pitched one hitless inning with two strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson works in the ninth inning.
Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson works in the ninth inning. Wilson pitched a clean inning with one strikeout.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer with his official MLB
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer with his official MLB All-Star game jersey before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Justin Meram of the Columbus Crew Football Club waves
Justin Meram of the Columbus Crew Football Club waves to the crowd before he throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — During a baseball season Tigers followers have come to know as a series of letdowns, there have been the occasional cheerier moments, and players.

    Anibal Sanchez is Tigers Nation’s latest splash of tonic, another dose of which came Thursday at Comerica Park, when he pitched six strong innings as the Tigers beat the Giants, 6-2.

    Sanchez had eight strikeouts, the most in a single start by him since August of last year. He allowed only five hits in putting together his second consecutive quality start two weeks after he returned from a realignment stint at Triple-A Toledo.

    Sanchez threw a devilish mix of five pitches — fastball, sinker, slider, splitter, curveball — in taking a shutout into the sixth inning. He lost it on a leadoff single and Joe Panik’s triple that just avoided first baseman Miguel Cabrera’s reach.

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 6, Giants 2

    The Tigers helped by handing Sanchez an early lead as they got a pair of runs in the second on Nick Castallanos’ triple, a single by Alex Presley, and Dixon Machado’s first big-league home run, a high-rising blast beyond the left-field fence.

    They scored again in the third on Justin Upton’s double and Presley’s second RBI single. They got a final run in the eighth when J.D. Martinez singled, raced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Castellanos’ RBI single to center.

    Shane Greene (one inning, two strikeouts), Bruce Rondon (one inning, two strikeouts) and closer Justin Wilson (no hits, no walks, one strikeout) finished for the Tigers, who moved to 38-46 ahead of a trip to Cleveland for a weekend series against the Indians.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Lynn_Henning

