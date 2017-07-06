Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez fanned eight in six innings, allowing five hits in the Tigers’ 6-2 victory Thursday over the Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — During a baseball season Tigers followers have come to know as a series of letdowns, there have been the occasional cheerier moments, and players.

Anibal Sanchez is Tigers Nation’s latest splash of tonic, another dose of which came Thursday at Comerica Park, when he pitched six strong innings as the Tigers beat the Giants, 6-2.

Sanchez had eight strikeouts, the most in a single start by him since August of last year. He allowed only five hits in putting together his second consecutive quality start two weeks after he returned from a realignment stint at Triple-A Toledo.

Sanchez threw a devilish mix of five pitches — fastball, sinker, slider, splitter, curveball — in taking a shutout into the sixth inning. He lost it on a leadoff single and Joe Panik’s triple that just avoided first baseman Miguel Cabrera’s reach.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 6, Giants 2

The Tigers helped by handing Sanchez an early lead as they got a pair of runs in the second on Nick Castallanos’ triple, a single by Alex Presley, and Dixon Machado’s first big-league home run, a high-rising blast beyond the left-field fence.

They scored again in the third on Justin Upton’s double and Presley’s second RBI single. They got a final run in the eighth when J.D. Martinez singled, raced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Castellanos’ RBI single to center.

Shane Greene (one inning, two strikeouts), Bruce Rondon (one inning, two strikeouts) and closer Justin Wilson (no hits, no walks, one strikeout) finished for the Tigers, who moved to 38-46 ahead of a trip to Cleveland for a weekend series against the Indians.

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Lynn_Henning