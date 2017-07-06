Tigers starter Daniel Norris had another tough outing Wednesday night. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

The Tigers have reached a decision for Daniel Norris, albeit a temporary one.

Norris will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a groin injury, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday morning during his weekly appearance on the “Jamie and Stoney” show on 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM).

The Tigers officially announced the move shortly after Ausmus' interview.

Norris battled some groin tightness Wednesday night, during his third consecutive tough start. He allowed five runs in a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants; it was the third consecutive start the young left-hander has allowed five earned runs.

What the plan is for Norris after the 10 days are up remains to be seen. Some think he could use a breather at Triple-A Toledo. Any such decision would be made, or at least officially announced, after the upcoming All-Star break.

He wasn’t going to make another start in the first half, with the All-Star break coming next week. So Norris to the DL doesn’t really cost him much in the way of starts, but it allows the Tigers to add an extra bullpen arm for Thursday’s series finale against the Giants and the upcoming three-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

Lefty Blaine Hardy will be called up to replace Norris.

Norris, 24, is 4-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 16 starts. He’s allowed 103 hits in 85 innings, while striking out 79.

Hardy, 30, has a 4.15 ERA in 20 appearances for the Tigers this season. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last six appearances at Toledo.