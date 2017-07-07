Jordan Zimmermann (Photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)

The Tigers seek redemption from last Saturday night’s meeting against Indians right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco, who held Detroit to one run on four hits in 7.0 innings at Comerica Park.

Carrasco has a 2.29 ERA in three starts against the Tigers this year.

In the top of the first inning, Carrasco will face Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, catcher Alex Avila and left fielder Justin Upton.

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez is batting sixth and needs one hit to reach the milestone of 2,000 career hits.

Three-game series begins

The Detroit Tigers get another shot at the AL Central rival Cleveland Indians this weekend in a three-game series that gets underway Friday night at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Bruce Mason of The Detroit News.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Mikie Mahtook, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

INDIANS LINEUP

1. Jason Kipnis, 2B

2. Francisco Lindor, SS

3. Michael Brantley, LF

4. Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

5. Jose Ramirez, 3B

6. Lonnie Chisenhall, RF

7. Abraham Almonte, DH

8. Bradley Zimmer, CF

9. Yan Gomes, C

TIGERS VS. INDIANS

When: Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Pitching matchup: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (5-6, 5.58) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (9-3, 3.50)

