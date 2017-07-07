Tigers' Jose Iglesias, right, is tagged out at third base by Indians' Jose Ramirez during the third inning (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

Detroit right-handed starter Jordan Zimmermann couldn't get out of the fourth inning and the Tigers played perhaps their most embarrassing game of the season as the Indians rolled to an 11-2 win on Friday night in Cleveland.

Victor Martinez recorded his 2,000th career hit in the second inning – the lone bright spot on a night that virtually erased any hope of the Tigers (38-47) catching the first-place Indians (46-39) in the standings.

Zimmermann (5-7) gave up five earned runs – all coming in an abysmal third inning – and remains winless on the road this season in nine starts.

The Tigers bullpen was just as poor and gave up six earned runs from Chad Bell (three), Alex Wilson (one) and Blaine Hardy (two).

Seven Indians had multi-hit games.

Indians right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 batters in seven innings.

Stumpf enters in eighth

Tigers left-handed reliever Daniel Stumpf took the mound in the bottom of the eighth and threw a scoreless frame.

Indians designated hitter Abraham Almonte singled, but Stumpf induced a double-play grounder from Bradley Zimmer. Then Yan Gomes grounded out.

It's 11-2 Indians after eight innings.

Machado enters the game and singles

Indians right-handed reliever Zach McAllister entered the game and threw a scoreless frame. It's 11-2 Cleveland after the top of the eighth.

Tigers second baseman Dixon Machado led off the top of the eighth inning with a single, but Alex Avila grounded into a double play.

Machado, who hit his first major league homer on Thursday, entered the game for Ian Kinsler.

Alex Presley entered the game for Justin Upton and grounded out to end the inning.

Hardy gets roughed up

Tigers left-handed reliever Blaine Hardy entered the game in the bottom of the seventh – and the Indians onslaught continued.

Francisco Lindor (3-for-5) hit an RBI single and Michael Brantley hit a sacrifice fly to increase the Indians lead to 11-2.

The Indians also scored 11 runs on Sunday at Comerica Park.

Hardy is making his first appearance in a Detroit uniform since June 6.

Bradley Zimmer singled (3-for-4, solo HR) and Yan Gomes walked (third time tonight) to start the seventh inning.

Later in the inning, with two outs, Jose Ramirez hit an infield single. The bases were loaded for Lonnie Chisenhall, who flied out to the warning track (Chisenhall hit a grand slam vs. Detroit earlier in the season).

Carrasco dominating again

Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook hit a one-out single, but shortstop Jose Iglesias grounded into an inning-ending double play.

It's 9-2 Cleveland in the bottom of the seventh.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco struck out Nick Castellanos for the third time tonight.

Carrasco has 11 strikeouts in seven innings. He’s given up two earned runs on nine hits and one walk.

Blaine Hardy is taking the mound for the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh.

Zimmer blasts solo homer

Indians rookie Bradley Zimmer belted a leadoff homer off Tigers left-handed reliever Chad Bell to start the bottom of the sixth.

Zimmer's blast was to straight-away center field.

From there, Bell issued back-to-back walks to Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis to end his night.

Tigers right-handed reliever Alex Wilson entered the game and gave up a two-RBI triple to Francisco Lindor and an RBI single to Michael Brantley.

It’s 9-2 Cleveland in the bottom of the sixth.

Miggy delivers RBI single

For the second time tonight, the Tigers had two runners on base with no outs, yet settled for one run.

Miguel Cabrera lined an RBI single down the right-field line to cut the Indians lead to 5-2 in the top of the sixth, but the Tigers could have added more.

The threat started when Ian Kinsler and Alex Avila delivered back-to-back singles off Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

From there, All-Star Justin Upton entered the batter's box. Upton entered the game ranked third in the American League with a .384 batting average with runners in scoring position, but this time around, he struck out.

After Cabrera's single, there were two men on base with one out. But both J.D. Martinez and Victor Martinez struck out on three straight pitches — each falling victim to an 86-mph slider.

Carrasco has 10 strikeouts in six innings. He's given up two earned runs on eight hits and one walk.

Bell strikes out two

Tigers left-handed reliever Chad Bell used his changeup to record two strikeouts in the bottom of the fifth. That’s his second straight scoreless inning.

It’s 5-1 Cleveland after five innings.

Bell began the fifth inning by retiring Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (fly out) and third baseman Jose Ramirez (strike out). Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall delivered a two-out single.

But Bell struck out Abraham Almonte to end the inning.

Carrasco strikes out the side

Nine pitches, three strikeouts. That's the Tigers' output in the top of the fifth inning against Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

The culprits: Nick Castellanos, Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias, who all went down swinging.

It's 5-1 Cleveland entering the bottom of the fifth.

Carrasco has seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings. He has thrown 71 pitches.

Bell escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam

Tigers left-handed reliever Chad Bell faced a bases-loaded, no-out jam, but he got out of the inning with a pair of grounders.

It's 5-1 Cleveland after four innings.

In the top of the fourth, Bell took the mound for Tigers right-handed starter Jordan Zimmermann (five earned runs on eight hits). Bell walked Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis to load the bases.

From there, the Tigers flashed impressive defense.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a fielder’s choice to Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos, who threw home to get the first out of the inning.

Next, Indians left fielder Michael Brantley hit a grounder to Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, who started a 4-6-3 double play.

Zimmermann, however, will remain winless on the road this season. In the fourth inning, Indians rookie centerfielder Bradley Zimmer hit a sharp line drive past the mound and then Yan Gomes walked on four straight pitches. And that prompted a visit from Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Night over.

Zimmermann has not won in nine road starts this season.

Five days ago, Bell took the mound against Cleveland and gave up four earned runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Tonight is much better – thus far.

Tigers settle for one run

Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez provided a glimpse of life with a two-out, RBI single.

It's 5-1 Cleveland in the top of the fourth. But the Tigers had a prime opportunity to close the deficit even further.

Alex Avila singled and Justin Upton walked to start the top of the fourth inning. Two men on, none out.

But Miguel Cabrera grounded into a double play for the 10th time this season to squander a big inning.

One batter later, Martinez hit an RBI single, but Victor Martinez grounded out to end the inning.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has struck out four and walked one through four innings. He’s given up five hits.

Two Tigers baserunning blunders have been costly (Ian Kinsler caught stealing in first; Jose Iglesias gunned out at third base on ball in dirt). And Cabrera’s inability to drive in a run.

Cabrera was 1-for-10 in last weekend’s series against the Indians at Comerica Park. He's 0-for-2 tonight with a strikeout.

Zimmermann implodes in third

Tigers right-handed starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up five runs in the bottom of the third inning as the Indians have opened the floodgates with a 5-0 lead.

All the damage came via left-handed batters.

It started with Indians left fielder Michael Brantley, who belted a two-RBI double. From there, Jose Ramirez hit an RBI infield single, and then the crusher came via a two-run homer from Lonnie Chisenhall.

Zimmermann has given up 22 homers this year, second-worst in the American League (first: Ricky Nolasco, Angels).

Back to the third-inning damage. Zimmermann gave up a one-out double to Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (2-for-2, two doubles). From there, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor reached on an infield single, which was a play that Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler likely saved a run with a diving stop on the outfield grass.

One batter later, it didn’t matter.

As Brantley stood in the batter’s box, Lindor stole second base – uncontested – to place runners on second and third with one out. Brantley eventually worked the count full, and then took advantage of a hanging slider by Zimmermann for his 16th double of the season.

Chisenhall saw an 82-mph curveball on the first pitch of his at-bat and belted it to the right-field seats.

Iglesias commits costly blunder

Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias hit a one-out double down the left-field line to end an 0-for-13 slump, but then made a costly mistake on the bases.

Iglesias tried to advance to third on a ball in the dirt, by Indians catcher Yan Gomes had plenty of time to nail Iglesias at third base.

A couple of pitches later, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler struck out to end the inning.

It’s 0-0 entering the bottom of the third.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has struck out four and walked none through three innings.

In the first inning, Kinsler was caught stealing second by Gomes.

So far, so good for J-Zimm

Tigers right-handed starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up a two-out single to Indians designated hitter Abraham Almonte, but ended the inning by inducing a groundout by rookie Bradley Zimmer.

It’s 0-0 after two innings in Cleveland.

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez was Zimmermann's nemesis in their previous meeting last Saturday when he belted a two-run homer at Comerica Park. That ended Zimmermann's night.

Thus far today, Zimmermann has the upper hand: He struck out Ramirez on his patented slider.

Zimmermann has two strikeouts and no walks tonight through two innings.

V-Mart gets 2,000th career hit

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez recorded his 2,000th career hit with two out in the top of the second inning and received a standing ovation from the Cleveland crowd.

Martinez hit an arching single to left field against Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

From there, Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos struck out swinging to end the inning. It's 0-0 after the top of the second.

Carrasco, who has three strikeouts, fanned Miguel Cabrera to start the inning.

V-Mart is now one of eight active players with 2,000 career hits. The others are as follows: Ichiro Suzuki (3,054), Adrian Beltre (2,975), Albert Pujols (2,901), Carlos Beltrán (2,681), Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera (2,589), Robinson Canó (2,295), Matt Holliday (2,056) and José Reyes (2,030).

Martinez is the eighth Venezuelan-born player to reach 2,000 hits.

Zimmermann escapes trouble

Tigers right-handed starter Jordan Zimmermann faced trouble immediately in the bottom of the first inning, but escaped without yielding a run.

It's 0-0 after the first inning in Cleveland.

Zimmermann, who has yet to win on the road in eight starts this season, gave up a leadoff double on the first pitch to Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis.

From there, Francisco Lindor grounded out to advance Kipnis to third. But Zimmermann buckled down and struck out Michael Brantley and induced a pop out to Edwin Encarnacion.

Upton flies out to warning track

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco struck out Tigers catcher Alex Avila and retired All-Star left fielder Justin Upton to end the first inning.

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler led off with a single, but was caught stealing by Indians catcher Yan Gomes during Avila’s at-bat.

Avila has now struck out 11 times in 20 career at-bats against Carrasco.

Upton flied out to the left field warning track.

Carrasco: 2.29 ERA vs. Tigers this year

The Tigers seek redemption from last Saturday night’s meeting against Indians right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco, who held Detroit to one run on four hits in 7.0 innings at Comerica Park.

Carrasco has a 2.29 ERA in three starts against the Tigers this year.

In the top of the first inning, Carrasco will face Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, catcher Alex Avila and left fielder Justin Upton.

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez is batting sixth and needs one hit to reach the milestone of 2,000 career hits.

Three-game series begins

The Detroit Tigers get another shot at the AL Central rival Cleveland Indians this weekend in a three-game series that gets underway Friday night at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Bruce Mason of The Detroit News.

TIGERS LINEUP

1. Ian Kinsler, 2B

2. Alex Avila, C

3. Justin Upton, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. J.D. Martinez, RF

6. Victor Martinez, DH

7. Nick Castellanos, 3B

8. Mikie Mahtook, CF

9. Jose Iglesias, SS

INDIANS LINEUP

1. Jason Kipnis, 2B

2. Francisco Lindor, SS

3. Michael Brantley, LF

4. Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

5. Jose Ramirez, 3B

6. Lonnie Chisenhall, RF

7. Abraham Almonte, DH

8. Bradley Zimmer, CF

9. Yan Gomes, C

TIGERS VS. INDIANS

When: Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland

TV/radio: Fox Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

Pitching matchup: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (5-6, 5.58) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (9-3, 3.50)

MORE COVERAGE

MLB scratches Fulmer, Upton gets All-Star nod

Tigers land three among Baseball America’s top 100 prospects

Henning: Tigers bring joy for a day with change likely on horizon

'Baseball's a funny game': Sanchez continues turnaround in Tiger win

Tigers’ Daniel Norris on DL; Blaine Hardy called up

Wojo: For Tigers, Verlander, it's changing of the stars