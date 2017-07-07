Buy Photo With one more hit, Victor Martinez will become the eighth Venezuelan-born player to produce 2,000 hits. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Cleveland — It was brought to manager Brad Ausmus’ attention before the game Friday that designated hitter Victor Martinez was one hit shy of becoming one of nine active players to notch 2,000 hits.

Ausmus thought about it for a minute.

“Vic and I have combined for over 3,000 hits,” he said with a grin. “We’re a Hall-of-Famer.”

He added, more seriously: "It's something he should be proud of. Victor has been a really good hitter. He's had some injuries, but the guy can hit. And when he's healthy, he can really hit and hit with runners in scoring position."

Martinez, who will go down as one of the most prolific switch-hitters to ever play, went into the game Friday with 1,382 hits batting left-handed (.296 lifetime average), and 617 batting right-handed (.306). One more and he joins Ichiro Suzuki, Adrian Beltre, Albert Pujols, Carlos Beltran, Miguel Cabrera, Robinson Cano, Jose Reyes and Matt Holliday in the active 2,000 hit club.

He will also become the eighth Venezuelan-born player to produce 2,000 hits.

“It definitely means a lot,” Martinez said. “Was it on my radar? Honestly, no. But my career went on and on and then it’s like, you know, I’ve got a pretty good chance to make it. Unfortunately, I lost almost a year and a half with injuries, but I think for a guy who doesn’t run very well — it means a lot.”

The first 900 of those hits came when he was wearing an Indians uniform. Getting 2,000 in Cleveland, he said, would be fitting.

“Definitely, it would be nice,” he said. “Everything started here. There is where I got my first one.”

That was in September 2002.

“I think the pitcher's name was Miller (the late Justin Miller), right-hander for the Blue Jays,” Martinez said. “It was a two-run single. A blooper. If I remember, it was a two-run single to tie the game up in the seventh inning.”

He remembers his 1,000th hit more clearly. It was 2009 with the Red Sox.

“It was against the Yankees and I hit a two-run homer off C.C. (Sabathia),” he said. “He was my batterymate (in Cleveland) for a long time. That was special.”

Martinez has brought his family to Cleveland for this series, hoping they can celebrate the milestone together.

“I hope I can get it out of the way here,” he said. “With my family here, it would mean a lot.”

Praying for Tito

When Martinez played in Boston, his manager was Terry Francona. Francona, the Indians manager, underwent a procedure (cardiac ablation) Friday to correct an irregular heartbeat.

That certainly hit home for Martinez, who recently was shutdown for 10 days with similar heart arrhythmia.

“I am actually going to ask somebody which (hospital) he is at so maybe after the game I can get a chance to talk to him,” Martinez said. “When they were in Detroit, he said he wasn’t feeling too good. He told me he was feeling something similar to what I had.”

Both Martinez and Francona complained of rapid heart rate, dizziness and fatigue. In Martinez’s case, doctors were able to put the heart back in rhythm without the procedure.

“It’s not fun,” Martinez said. “I hope they get him right.”

Around the horn

Daniel Norris got his MRI results back and they showed a mild groin strain. He was placed on the disabled list Thursday and Ausmus said they won’t make any decisions until after the All-Star break. The Tigers won’t need to use a fifth starter until July 18.

… Tigers pitchers posted 13 strikeouts and no walks in the 6-2 win against the Giants Thursday. That was the seventh time in team history they achieved that combination since 2013. The last time was Aug. 3, 2014 against the Rockies.

… Nick Castellanos entered Friday's game leading the American League with six triples.

… The Tigers signed 28th-round draft pick Cameron Warner, a second baseman from Texas Christian. The Tigers have signed 31 of their 40 picks.

Twitter: @cmccosky

Tigers at Indians

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Progressive Field, Cleveland

TV/radio: Fox/97.1

Scouting report

RHP Mike Clevinger (4-3, 3.33), Indians: Just last Sunday at Comerica, he went six innings and limited the Tigers to two hits and one run, despite walking five. He walked five of the first 13 he faced and only one scored.

RHP Justin Verlander (5-5, 4.96), Tigers: He’s allowed seven or more runs in four of his last seven starts against the Indians, including the seven runs he allowed in 3.1 innings Sunday. In his last four starts in Cleveland, he’s been tagged for 20 runs in 22 innings.