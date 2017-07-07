Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann gets another ball as he waits for Indians' Jose Ramirez to run the bases in the third inning. (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

Cleveland — Just when things looked like they were coming together for Jordan Zimmermann, they’ve gone off the rails again.

Zimmermann didn’t survive the fourth inning Friday night and was tagged for five runs in the third inning in the Tigers' ugly and uninspired 11-2 loss to the Indians at Progressive Field.

In his last three starts, he’s given up 14 runs and 17 hits in 12.2 innings. He had posted four straight quality starts before that.

BOX SCORE: Indians 11, Tigers 2

He didn’t have very good command of the strike zone (45 strikes, 73 pitches) and he didn’t have his best pitch (the slider). In the fatal five-run third, he gave up a double to Jason Kipnis and a two-run double to Michael Brantley, both on looping sliders.

After an RBI single by Jose Ramirez, Lonnie Chisenhall spanked a first-pitch curveball over the wall in right field. Chisenhall attacked the pitch, which was down in the zone, like he was expecting it.

Odd, considering in his first at-bat, Zimmermann got him out after throwing five straight fastballs.

It became academic, though. The Indians kept scoring runs and the Tigers utterly collapsed.

After Chad Bell wriggled out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth by getting Brantley to hit into a double play, Bradley Zimmer slammed his first pitch of the sixth inning into the center-field shrubbery — 424 feet, his first home run off a left-handed pitcher.

Bell walked the next two hitters before departing. Alex Wilson came on and gave up a two-run triple to Francisco Lindor and an RBI single by Brantley.

The rout was on.

The Indians scored two more off Blaine Hardy in the seventh. The inning started when Andrew Romine, just in at first base replacing Miguel Cabrera, and Hardy couldn’t execute a 3-1 putout at first on a three hopper by Zimmer.

After an RBI single by Lindor, Kipnis was on third with one out. Brantley hit a sinking line drive that J.D. Martinez caught on a dive. Kipnis had run up the line and had to run back to tag up.

He wasn’t going to score, until he saw the Tigers lollygag the ball back to second base. He took off and scored easily.

For the second time in six days, the Tigers’ bats were subdued by Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco. They got one run off him in seven innings in Detroit last Sunday. They got two runs off him in seven innings Friday.

His slider and curveball combination was virtually unhittable, as evidenced by his season-high 11 strikeouts.

The highlight of his night had to be the fifth — he threw the 80th immaculate inning in major league history — three batters, three strikeouts, nine pitches. He dispatched Nick Castellanos, Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias, each swinging at a third-strike slider that broke well off the plate.

The Tigers scored single runs in the fourth (two-out single by J.D. Martinez) and the sixth (single by Cabrera). The Tigers had runners at third and third with one out in the sixth, but Carrasco slammed the door, striking out J.D. and Victor Martinez.

Victor Martinez did produce the 2,000th hit of his career, a second-inning single. He is the ninth active player with at least 2,000 hits. He got a standing ovation from the crowd.

He got the first 900 hits of his career playing for the Indians.

