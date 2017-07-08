Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander leaves the game after giving the ball to manager Brad Ausmus, left, during the seventh inning. (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

Cleveland — There was a large throng of big-league scouts in attendance Saturday and the guy many came to see, right-hander Justin Verlander, gave them plenty to chew on.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, it was just another loss — 4-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at Progressive Field. They drop to 10 games under .500 (38-48).

Coming off a horrific seven-run outing against the Indians six days ago, Verlander showed he’s still more than capable of providing a sizeable boost to any contending team’s rotation. He went 6⅔ strong innings, but the one blemish on his day beat him.

After he struck out Yan Gomes and Erik Gonzalez to start the fifth inning, he gave up a single to Francisco Lindor on a 2-0 fastball. Then he engaged in a nine-pitch battle with Michael Brantley.

Brantley fell behind 1-2, then fouled off three pitches and worked the count full. Verlander tried to beat him with a curveball and Brantley spanked it into the gap in right-center field, scoring Lindor from first.

Verlander, who gave up six hits and struck out six, was lifted in the seventh inning with runners at first and second and two out. He was at 115 pitches. Shane Greene cleaned up the mess, getting Edwin Encarnacion to ground out.

The Indians tacked on three more runs in the eighth off reliever Bruce Rondon. With one out, he lost an 11-pitch battle with Lonnie Chisenhall, walking him. Carlos Santana brought him home with a double and he scored on a triple by Bradley Zimmer.

Zimmer scored on a sacrifice fly by Gomes.

Verlander, though, undoubtedly put his name on the top of a few team’s trade deadline shopping list.

His fastball was more lively than it’s been in recent starts. Not just in terms of velocity (96-98 mph) but with late movement, as well. He got 12 called strikes with it. He also dusted off his change-up, throwing eight of them, two to get left-handed hitter Chisenhall out (ground out and swing-and-miss strikeout).

But for the fifth time in 18 of his starts, the Tigers were limited to two runs or less.

The offense was suppressed again by Indians’ right-hander Mike Clevinger. They managed two hits and run over six innings against him in Detroit last Sunday. And on Saturday, he shut them out on three hits in six innings.

They Tigers only got one runner as far as second base off him, J.D. Martinez, who led off the second inning with a double. He went no further.

Things didn’t get any easier or better when the Indians went to the bullpen. Andrew Miller got six straight outs, striking out two and getting four ground-ball outs.

Cody Allen pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Tigers have been shut out seven times this season.

