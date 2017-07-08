Buy Photo Justin Verlander’s name has been mentioned quite frequently when it comes to which Tigers might be traded. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

With the July 31 trade deadline fast approaching, the question is where some Tigers might be heading.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports tried to supply some answers.

Heyman listed nine possible trades, with Tigers figuring in two of them

One had Justin Verlander going to the Cubs for three minor-league pitchers — right-handers Thomas Hatch and Jose Rosario, and left-hander Jose Paulino. The Tigers also would send $20 million to the Cubs.

“These three pitching prospects rank in the top 20 for the Cubs,” Heyman wrote, “and with Verlander up and down this year the Tigers probably can’t expect to get top of the line guys.”

Heyman also had J.D. Martinez going to the Dodgers for two right-handers, Dustin May and Josh Sborz.

“Martinez is an impact bat so he should draw something pretty significant,” Heyman wrote.