Cleveland – Anthony Gose, the outfielder turned left-handed pitching prospect, has hit a bump in the road.

Confirmed by David Littlefield, the Detroit Tigers’ director of player development, Gose has been placed on the disabled list at High-A Lakeland. Littlefield said an MRI showed left elbow strain. Further tests will be done after the inflammation abates.

Gose, 26, pitched in 11 games for Lakeland. He was 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA. He allowed nine runs, seven hits and six walks in 10.2 innings. He also struck out 14.

