Buy Photo Matt Hall, right, has 41 strikeouts during his scoreless streak over his last seven starts. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Triple-A Toledo

Who’s hot …

Bryan Holaday, C: Had a lousy spring but has been heating up at mid-season: .353 in his last 10 games. Along with John Hicks, Holaday, who spent past seasons with the Tigers, is insurance should the Tigers later this month deal Alex Avila.

Omar Infante, 2B: Minding his manners as he waits on potential developments in Detroit, he’s batting .342 in his last 10 games. Infante, 35, would be the natural fill-in should Ian Kinsler find his way into July’s trade machinations. Infante, of course, has been with the Tigers during two earlier stints spanning a 15-year big-league career.

Jeff Ferrell, RH reliever: He would be an easy 40-man roster add if a pitcher or two is traded this month. And he might be relocating, either way, given Ferrell, who pitched last season for the Tigers, has had one of the most consistent, quality stretches by any reliever in the Tigers system: 1.34 in 35 games with Toledo and Erie, with an 0.79 WHIP. Ferrell is 6-4, 205, and was a 26th-round draft grab by the Tigers in 2010 (Pitt Community College).

Kyle Ryan, LH reliever: Better of late as Ryan works his way, very possibly, back to Detroit. In his last four games (2.2 innings): no runs, two hits, five strikeouts, no walks.

Double-A Erie

Who’s hot …

Dominic Ficociello, 1B: Switch-hitter who has not only found his batting stroke, but also that power he flashed during the Florida Grapefruit League. Ficociello is batting .333 in his last 10 games, with two home runs. He’s at .300 for the season, with a .785 OPS. Ficociello was a 12th-round pick in 2013 (University of Arkansas).

Mike Gerber, OF: .364 in his last 10 games for one of the Tigers’ upper-tier prospects, and a man who could move closer to Comerica Park should J.D. Martinez relocate this month to another club. Gerber is batting .292 for the year, with an .811 OPS, and has seven home runs. He’s a left-handed batter, is 6-foot, 190, and was a 15th-rounder (Creighton) in 2014.

Kody Eaves, 3B: Has played well in 2017, which includes a 10-game spurt in which Eaves has batted .333. He has eight home runs and an .831 OPS 18 months after the Tigers got him in a trade that sent Jefry Marte to the Angels. He’s a 6-foot, 175-pound left-handed batter.

Single-A Lakeland

Who’s hot …

Dustin Frailey, OF: Acting as if he wants a job at Erie. Florida’s weather isn’t cooling off, and neither is Frailey: .385 in his last 10 games, .353 for the year (25 games), with an .883 OPS. Frailey is 5-10, 180, bats right-handed, and was a 19th-round pick a year ago (Cal-State Bakersfield).

Will Maddox, 3B: Batting .405 in his last 10 games, and .294 (.748 OPS) in his first three months for the Flying Tigers. Maddox was an 18th-round pick in 2014 (University of Tennessee). He’s 5-10, 180, and bats left-handed.

Matt Hall, LH starter: Having a terrific run at Lakeland, with zero runs allowed in his last seven starts, spanning 43 innings. He has struck out 41 during that stretch, walked 11, and allowed only 26 hits. Hall was NCAA strikeout champion at Missouri State, from which the Tigers drafted him in the sixth round in 2015. He’s 6-foot, 200.

And who’s not …

Jose Azocar, OF: Huge disappointment as the Tigers’ plus-minus performers rank in 2017. Batting .147 in his last 10 games, with a .207 season average and awful .514 OPS. Azocar hasn’t come close to disciplining his swing, hence the steep descent. He turned 21 in May.

Single-A West Michigan

Who’s hot …

Cole Baumi, OF: .310 in his last 10 games for this 10th-round snag in 2015 (Northern Kentucky). He’s a Saskatchewan native, bats left-handed, and goes 6-3, 205.

Single-A Connecticut

Who’s hot …

Junnell Ledezma, 2B: He’s 21 and was signed in 2013 out of San Felipe, Venezuela – and he’s had a fine eight-game start at Connecticut: .320, with an .815 OPS. Ledezma is 5-9, 165, and bats right-handed.

Dylan Bordeaux, 1B: He was a 20th-round snatch-and-grab by the Tigers in last month’s draft and has started niftily for manager Gerald Laird’s team: .323 in nine games, with an .840 OPS. He’s 6-2, 230, and bats right-handed.

Wladimir Pinto, RH reliever: Highly regarded 19-year-old whose numbers through five games at Connecticut explain as much: 5.1 innings, one hit, 11 strikeouts, no walks. Pinto is 5-11, 170, and three years ago was signed out of Maracay, Venezuela.

And who’s not …

Hunter Swilling, 3B: He was a 29th-round pick in June, out of Samford University and has not acclimated smoothly to the Northeast: .136 in eight games.

Gulf Coast League East (rookie)

Who’s hot …

Johandy Cortez, 1B: He’s another of the Tigers’ Venezuelan signees (2014) and has started handsomely in seven games: 333, with a home run. Cortez is 5-10, 170, and bats right-handed.

Ronaldo Lopez, RH reliever: Lopez has struck out 10 in 5.1 innings, with a lone walk, while allowing three hits. He’s 6-2, 165, and was signed out of Guiria, Venezuela.

And who’s not …

Pedro Hurtado, C: Tough start for this 18-year-old Venezuelan, who has no hits through six games.

Gulf Coast League West

Who’s hot …

Ulrich Bojarski, OF: He’s a South Africa native who was signed out of Australia and now finds himself adjusting nicely in the early going at GCL West: .308, with a .922 OPS, through nine games. Bojarski is 18, is 6-3, 190, and bats right-handed.

And who’s not …

Darwin Alvarado, OF: Tigers aren’t exactly holding meetings and expressing concern when Alvarado, who is only 18, is batting .133 through nine games. He’s 6-1, 170, bats left-handed, and was signed out of Bannas, Venzuela.

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Lynn_Henning