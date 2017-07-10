Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer earned a spot in the All-Star game with his first-half performance this season. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

The Cubs reportedly have shown interest in Tigers pitchers, but Justin Verlander wasn’t among them.

Peter Gammons, on his web site Gammons Daily, wrote the Cubs asked about Michael Fulmer and Daniel Norris, but were not interested in Verlander, who has been the subject of trade rumors with the July 31 deadline approaching.

“No one is going to pay $70M for him, even though he may still be a very good pitcher,” Gammons quoted a Cubs official as saying about Verlander.

Another writer, Joel Sherman of the New York Post, made a case for trading Fulmer, who the Tigers acquired at the 2015 deadline from the Mets for Yoenis Cespedes.

”The Cardinals and Tigers can set the bar at north of what the White Sox got for Chris Sale — two elite prospects and two very good ones,” Sherman wrote about a deal for Fulmer.