Justin Upton is a four-time All-Star, having previously been a National League representative in 2009, '11 and '15. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit – In the contours and rigors of an Arizona golf course, Whisper Rock Golf Club, you can find in Justin Upton’s skills and habits a perfect parallel to his baseball life.

He loves the challenge of this 7,400-yard beast, designed by Phil Mickelson and Gary Stephenson, and located not far from Upton’s home in Scottsdale. Steering shots away from boulders and cactus and knocking a small ball onto a green and somewhere near a flagstick corresponds in relative ways with hitting a baseball.

But ask the Tigers’ All-Star left fielder how his golf game is in 2017 and Upton says “terrible” even if his frustration at having no time to play, or practice, doesn’t match the duress he was dealing with a year ago, his first season with the Tigers, when he hit the halfway mark batting .235, with a puny .670 OPS, and 112 strikeouts in 85 games.

This season, he’s hitting .265 (near his career average of .268), with his customary heavy on-base percentage (.350) and an .841 OPS, thanks in large part to 15 home runs and 21 doubles. He also has the highest defensive WAR (wins above replacement) of his career, all of which helped make him an easy pick as the Tigers’ lone entry at tonight’s All-Star Game in Miami. Upton will replace pitcher Michael Fulmer, who worked Sunday’s Tigers victory at Cleveland.

What makes tonight’s spotlight on Upton particularly poignant is his 12-month turnaround. A year ago he was fractured as a hitter and as a psychological model for how professional athletes must function. Upton had signed six months earlier with the Tigers for $132 million stretched across six seasons. He was now in a new league, feeling new pressure to punch-up manager Brad Ausmus’ lineup. He instead swung and whiffed at scores of pitches and wilted into a player who looked as if he was near collapse.

“I’m just thankful I made it through it,” Upton said a few days ago as he sat twirling a yellow fidget spinner in front of his locker inside the Tigers clubhouse, hoping to seep relaxation into arms that a few hours later would be holding a bat against Royals starter Ian Kennedy.

“But it’s tougher when the team’s struggling and there’s not much you’re doing to counteract it.”

Ausmus decided in mid-August to try an old trick from his minor-league days when a teammate was in torture and his farm-club manager decided to give the agonized soul not one, but three days, away from baseball.

Upton got a three-day vacation. No one, including Ausmus, expected that a hitter would be delivered, as if by an archangel, from anguish.

Upton batted .303 in the next 37 games, with a stunning 18 homers. In terms of personal peace, it was as if he caught a first-class ticket from Hades to Paradise.

‘It’s what he’s done’

This comparative tranquility has followed him into 2017 and isn’t to be confused with satisfaction. In baseball, the game’s harsh and high bar means triumphs are limited. You can’t continually sweat the small stuff. Or the big stuff. Not that philosophy was helping much a year ago when Upton was in such sustained misery.

A man in his 10th season of big-league ball, with a terrific professional file, was a portrait in pathos. Teammates ached for him. Even fans had compassion, which increasingly gave way to disgust as Upton failed and flailed.

Until, at last, came the August-September fury that restored a man’s status and sanity.

“What he’s doing now is not a huge surprise,” said Tigers general manager Al Avila. “It’s what he’s done his entire career. When we signed him, we all knew he could be streaky, but there was such a long track record of success (three previous All-Star teams).

“God knows what happened to him last year. Was it because he changed leagues? All we know is that in baseball these things can happen. It’s that long record of success that counted. And in my opinion he’ll continue to produce through the remainder of his contract.”

In fact, for the past 11 months, what the Tigers have seen from Upton is precisely in line with forecasts when the late Tigers owner Mike Ilitch told Avila he was worried about left field as 2017 approached. Ilitch would pay the freight if Avila could put a game-changer in left.

Upton was the closest to a fit. He was a free agent, then only 28, and in the Tigers’ minds offered the best long-term payoff, all before big-league market conditions were about to change, radically. To sign Upton, the Tigers would need to offer a long, heavy payday.

Upton scored, right down to a clause that has Tigers followers curious. Upton can opt out of his deal this autumn, if he chooses, and take a chance on some team handing him more than the $88.5 million the Tigers will yet owe him. It looks like a long-odds gamble, at least in July of 2017. How it appears four months from now is for Upton and agent Larry Reynolds to ponder.

Upton is a steadily civil, courteous man who isn’t into dismissing people or questions. Neither will he wave away queries about autumn’s decision.

What he says, firmly, is that this will be a business matter. Resolved at the appropriate time.

“The real answer is, I don’t live in the future,” he said. “I live in the present. Right now, I’m a Detroit Tiger. All I can do is perform in the present. It’s not a deal where I’m going to fly off the handle and make a decision now. I’ve got to live in the present.”

‘A jolt of energy’

This focus on daily life and its experiences, good or bad, has been bringing to Upton in 2017 a professional baseball player’s most sublime satisfaction.

It is when he unleashes that Upton swing, faster than a snake’s tongue, and crushes a baseball on a long arc perhaps 100 feet high and 400 feet or more from home plate.

This is pure professional sports bliss.

Tigers outfielder Justin Upton speaks with the media on Monday at the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami. (Photo: Mark Brown / Getty Images)

“I don’t know that there’s a better feeling, and that’s because I love the game of baseball,” Upton said. “It’s, I think, all about getting a big hit in a big situation. When the ball leaves the bat and you know It’s going to leave the park, you get such a rush from it. It’s a jolt of energy.”

He is an all-around athlete familiar with gratification. Upton is asked if scorching a baseball, particularly with a game on the line, can be compared with any other of pro sports’ climactic moments. A touchdown pass or field goal in the final moments. A jump shot to ice a game. An overtime hockey goal. Or, in a golf context, a nervy putt to win a match or a tournament.

“When you realize that in this game, statistically, you’re most often going to fail in a critical situation, you appreciate it (a big hit) all the more,” he said. “On a difficulty level, the big hit in baseball is a little less likely to happen.”

He returns to golf for at least a low-level comparison. It has to do with each sport’s demands on the swing. While a golf ball is stationary, which makes it infinitely easier to hit than a fastball or slider running at him at high speeds, the swings have their corresponding mandates.

“I call it controlled aggression,” he said. “You can’t be overly aggressive, or swing in a hurry.”

And so a man who can mash a baseball 425 feet would naturally be expected to bust a tee-shot 350 yards if not more.

Upton’s face changes. A tight grin emerges, like a horizontal crescent moon

“I’m not of those guys who’s going to lie,” he said. “I’m 285 (yards), 290. I could say 300 – if I let it fly.

“But I like to be able to hit it again,” he said, with any golfer knowing what Upton means here: the bigger the swing, the more likely a tee shot’s headed for the woods or does a fly-over past an out-of-bounds stake.

“You’ve got to let off the gas. Keep some tempo.”

It’s an impossible task, he says, inserting something as self-indulgent as golf (“my clubs are still in the travel bag”) into a 29-year-old man’s life. He is an 8-handicap at Whisper Rock and shoots his share of rounds in the 70s.

But he plays in the big leagues and must compartmentalize his job for eight months a year. He chooses to spend any free time in Birmingham with his wife and young daughter. If there is to be practice, it will be spent on a baseball swing that has, since that nightmare of a four-month Dark Night in 2017, been one of the big leagues’ steadiest weapons.

Close watch

In this quest to keep his bat’s path to the baseball clean and on target, Upton does what all big-leaguers do, whether hitters or pitchers. He looks at video. He performs inspections. He compares what he might be doing today to what might have been happening during earlier periods, good or bad. He studies not only his swing but his expressions. His body language. They can reveal as much as any mechanical insights.

“I can watch video of myself when I was younger,” he said, “and see exactly how I felt at the plate. ‘This is when I was feeling good.’ ‘This is when I was feeling so bad I don’t know how I ever got a hit.’

“I can tell you exactly what I was feeling at the plate, just from the video.”

He could have told you something else as he looked at last year’s replays. Or, rather, he says, he didn’t need video to have known that in 2016 his glove was sub-par.

He had a negative 1.6 WAR on defense. Upton has never been a Gold Glover, but this year he is defending at a plus 0.8. Not great, but an upgrade. One gained by working on his outfield choreography with Tigers coaches Dave Clark and Matt Martin.

One move Tigers brass insisted on was moving Upton shallower in left after he had played too deeply in 2016. Fewer balls have fallen for hits while Upton, who is one of the team’s best runners, has been able to grab his share of longer-range drives.

“Quite frankly,” Upton said, “I didn’t play very good defense last year. I talked and worked with Clarkie and Matt, and I’ve worked a lot of days away from the game to keep myself sharp. There’s still a long way to go, but it’s paid off.”

It could, of course, pay off in other ways, Upton realizes. Clubs for decades seemed to compete with drunken sailors when it came to spending. That has changed, for now, with no sign it’s going to revert back to old Mike Ilitch-era lavishness.

If it doesn’t, Upton can be happy. As long as he’s hitting. As long as he’s producing. As long as he’s helping teammates and a town in these seasonal baseball adventures he continues to savor.

This game of baseball can put you in shackles so easily. It’s the delivery from a game’s evil, and those later moments of redemption, which for Upton can make the tough times all part of a price worth paying.

lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/lynn_henning

All-Star Game

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Marlins Park Miami

TV: Fox