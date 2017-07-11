Miguel Cabrera (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera spoke out about political unrest in his homeland of Venezuela in a series of videos posted on his Instagram account.

He posted his video commentaries, which are in Spanish, about a day ago, according to the account. In the videos, the pro ball player is wearing a boonie hat, sunglasses and appears to be on a beach. The videos are available on YouTube.

“I haven’t ever become involved in politics,” Cabrera said in the video. “But we have to now because the country is being held hostage.”

On Sunday, anti-government protests in Venezuela marked their 100-day anniversary. It’s estimated at least 92 have been killed and more than 1,500 injured in the bloody protests.

The protests were triggered by the Venezuelan government’s move to nullify the opposition-controlled congress in late March, but have morphed into a general airing of grievances against the unpopular socialist administration.

Cabrera said in a clip the protests in Venezuela are going to continue and until they arrive in Maracay. Maracay is a city in north-central Venezuela and Cabrera’s hometown.

He goes on to say that he doesn’t support any dictatorship or any regime.

“I am Venezuelan and I protest for the truth,” he said. “Communism in Venezuela has to come to an end.

“I can’t speak any plainer. I am not with a dictatorship, I am not with anybody,” he said. “We have to fight for our country. We have to find a solution.”

He also says: “Hello to the people of the resistance. You are not alone. We continue to support you.”

Cabrera also said in a clip he’s angry and tired of threats that someone is going to kidnap his wife.

“Please don’t do anything to my family,” he said. “I ask you.”

In another clip, he said he’s been asked to send weapons to Venezuela.

“People want me to send weapons because I have helped Venezuela a lot,” he said. “I’ve sent medicine, food and this and that, and now they want me to send weapons.”

